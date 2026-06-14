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Bonnie Ramba
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It’s a deal, John! I appreciate you, and prefer your style of writing over many who write articles about Bob Dylan. Plus, you are so kind to keep your stories to a readable length … especially when we are actually supposed to be “working” instead of enjoying our iPhones, Lol! Also, I think it’s kind of endearing calling Bob, “Uncle Bob”. On Patreon, I call him Sir. I don’t know what we should call him, but I’m not in favor of the “bobby”, “Zimmy”, and especially not “bobby boi” that I’ve seen on there.

Thank you, as always, John!

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