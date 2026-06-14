“There are three kinds of lies; lies, damned lies and statistics,” Mark Twain.

I am not now and never will be a numbers guy. Math was never my thing and I once observed that I heard that people who were born good at math had been dropped on their head as a youngster. I cannot confirm that but at the same time, I don’t doubt it.

Having been in the world of Substack now for going on three years, I have to admit the numbers are intriguing. My recent post about Bob Dylan’s surprising dip into The Basement Tapes material over on the West Coast drew over 1,000 views, the 21st time in 2026 I’ve had a post draw over 1,000 views.

According to my friend, Claude, that’s one out of seven Substack posts that draws more than my subscriber count (953 as of 11:30 a.m. today). Which is not only wonderful, it tells me - I think - that there’s an audience out there who still want to read about, well, I guess you’d call it “classic rock.”

I’m old enough to be a classic, the music I generally write about is classic and while I can’t say my writing is classic (I’d like to!) it’s really exciting to see that these pieces on everything from Elvis Presley to The Edge to The Faces gets that sort of rise from you kind readers out there.

There are a lot of good writers on Substack so I’m grateful you stop in and take a peek. And hell, there’s a lot of stuff there. 677 posts! And that includes the still amazing Paul Westerberg post I did to celebrate his 65th birthday last year. It’s drawn 26,000 views, 252 loves, 50 comments, 41 restacks. Including a comment I got today that read “That doesn’t sound like a guy missing in action, more like an artist knowing when to let the paint dry,” from Lach.

Uncle Bob, The Edge and The King, Elvis Presley sure seems to bring 'em in

It also points out to me that it’s a shame that Rolling Stone Magazine, which still seems to have the popular music field to itself, has pretty much decided the go the way of Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan instead of keeping up with these old warhorses.

Yeah, I know so much has already been written about them already and some of these guys and gals are dead, which I suppose is a good excuse for not writing about them now. Generally speaking, there’s a dearth of new material from them, though don’t think the record companies aren’t mining the vaults. How many live albums are The Who going to release, by the way? What’s the record?

But let’s also say this. If there is enough stuff to reconsider, to listen to again, to write about which at least I’ve been doing for over three years with plenty more to come - I’m listening to Big Country’s “Why The Long Face” right now which is terrific, hey, isn’t there an audience out there? Somebody is signing in to Johnnogowski.Substack.com just about every day and welcome, friends. You, too, Drift!

Of course, I have to credit my friend, Karl Erik Andersen at the wonderful, resourceful website Expecting Rain for an enormous help in getting the word out, especially about Uncle Bob. It would probably piss off Bob to know lately I’ve been referring to him as “Uncle Bob” but hell, he’s 85, it’s probably good for his circulation. And I don’t know that he’s ever seen it but it’d be cool to know he read the fictional piece I did on he and Johnny Cash and The Band playing Woodstock on a hidden backstage. Right now, that’s had 979 views, which also is pretty wild. Check it out!

So, for my loyal readers out there, I thought you might find it interesting what posts drew the biggest readership so far this year. These have all been posted this year and are available on my Substack site.

Dylan’s setlist change (Basement Tapes stuff) 1.05K

Bob at Woodstock (My imagined story of Bob playing Woodstock) 979

Birthday Boy (Dylan turns 85) 1.9K

Westerberg song (Everything Turns Out Wrong) 1.42K

Dylan against the world (We love Uncut) 964

Bob in Dothan (My 10th Dylan show) 1.93K

Spanish Inquisition (Baseball screwups) 1.06K

The Edge (The modest, brilliant guitarist) 1.61K

Led Zep (Genius dumb?) 1.17K

Bruce, Bruce (Several posts about The Boss on the tour’s eve) 1.37K

Bob, Bruce coincidence (Bruce’s tour ends same day as Dylan’s in 1966) 1.65K

Elvis where it started (First radio airplay) 1.64K

Me and Elvis (Seeing EPIC in an empty theater) 1.08K

George Martin’s mistake (Leaving Strawberry Fields and Penny Lane off) 1.96K

Born To Run Then What? (Got one great song. Now what?) 1.2K

Baptism (Faces and Silicone Grown) 1.18K

U2 hollers (New EP) 1.13K

Decisions Don’t Ask Bob (Dylan indecision)1.9K

Good news, More Elvis (News of EPIC) 2.24K

One Rockin’ Bob (Bob on fire on stage) 1.28K

Song Sung Blue (Good movie for 3/4 of it) 1.33K

Thinking Basement Tapes (Bob’s retreat) 1.66K

I bought ‘em (Scanning my record collection) 1.61K

There’s a lot of great music out there that I think is underserved, not written about, artists that geez, all kinds of people love, even now. I wasn’t surprised that Elvis Presley drew the biggest audience (2.24K) - he’s the King, after all.

But I was delighted to my post on The Faces and “Ooh La La” drew over 1,000 views. I got to see that band three times in person and I don’t think they ever had an album that showed them at their very best. I hadn’t listened to “Ooh La La” in years and years and you know what, it was fun? And so what if it’s not quite “Blonde On Blonde” or “The Joshua Tree” quality? It’s still Rod and the boys, probably half-drunk, having a hell of a time, just like I did seeing them on stage at the Boston Garden.

These albums, these songs and moments from our lives - I’m talking to you, readers - are well worth remembering, reliving and, hell, writing about them. So I’ll keep doing it and you kids keep on reading. Deal?

Author John Nogowski has written several books, including two on music, “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” (3 editions!) and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” due later this year or early next. He’s also done two books on baseball, his son is a former major leaguer. “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out.” He’s been writing a Substack since May of 2024, it’s free and there are 677 posts on all sorts of things just a-waitin’ for ya. All his books are available on Amazon. Thanks, readers!