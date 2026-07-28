John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debra Billard's avatar
Debra Billard
1h

A masterpiece!!!

Reply
Share
Chris Wainscott's avatar
Chris Wainscott
8h

Fun piece of unrelated music trivia for you.

The night that Gram Parson’s and Emmylou Harris met for the first time was at the house of Walter Egan, of Magnet and Steel fame.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture