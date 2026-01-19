EDITOR’S NOTE: Looking ahead to Saturday’s book signing at Books A Million, I thought I’d revisit one of the longest — and to me, most interesting — chapters in “Diamond Duels,” my chapter examining the head-to-head matchups between Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio. I wondered how they did when they were on the same baseball field and see how each other did. They competed against one another for a dozen seasons when the Yankees were at the peak of their dominance. I also looked at the media coverage and how it differed in New York and in Boston and the impact it may have had on postseason awards and maybe the way history has viewed both players. Here’s another look at Ted vs. Joe…

In researching “Diamond Duels,” I spent a lot of time on a site called “Stathead,” and got a chance to look at things that I’d never read or heard of anywhere else. Keep in mind, I’d been closely following major-league baseball pretty closely for sixty years. I was shocked to see that Stan Musial had 356 lifetime at bats against one pitcher, Warren Spahn, to start with. And I kept on digging.

I never knew Joe DiMaggio TWICE led American League outfielders in errors with 17 in 1937, 15 in 1938! I also discovered that the Yankees’ ace Edward “Whitey” Ford hardly ever pitched at Fenway Park. Lifetime, he had 42 starts against the Red Sox, 73 against the Chicago White Sox, by way of comparison. In three separate seasons, he never pitched a single inning in Boston.

Remember that the Red Sox and Yankees faced each other 22 times in those days. Not pitching Ford in Fenway said something, didn’t it? And looking at Williams’ career, I noted that Williams TWICE won the Triple Crown and didn’t win the MVP either season. I was especially curious about the 1947 vote. DiMaggio won but allegedly, one writer left Williams off the ballot entirely, which is shameful.

Boston Red Sox Ted Williams and New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio had some great duels.

What might be worse and perhaps further evidence of a New York bias was this - reliever Joe Page, a guy I suspect you’d never heard of, won 12 games coming out of the Yankee bullpen and got SEVEN first-place votes. Williams got THREE. Same as another guy who I bet you never heard of, Yankee first baseman George McGuinn.

In that season, Williams led the league with a .343 average, 32 HR, 114 RBI, a league-leading 125 runs scored, a .643 slugging pct. and a 1.133 OPS. Yet he got three first-place votes, the same as McGuinn, who hit .304, 13 HR, 80 RBI. Ridiculous.

In “Diamond Duels,” one important point about the two was their different personalities, especially as portrayed by the media. Boston had seven competing newspapers for most of Williams’ career and they were relentless. As was Ted.

“There was no repressing emotion with Ted, including his legendary jousts with the writers…Ted was always good copy. As John Lardner wrote, “By the time the press of Boston has completed its daily treatment of Theodore S. Williams, there is no room in the papers for anything but two sticks of agate type about Truman and housing, and one column for the last Boston girl to be murdered on a beach.”

Make no mistake, this explosive press treatment cost him. Take a look at the voting for the American League Most Valuable Player award over the course of his career and you’ll see what a mighty price he paid.

DiMaggio was handled much more lovingly. He was lauded, glorified, and worshipped by the New York media or else he would cut them off. Period. There was no middle ground.

As David Halberstam noted in his introduction to the collection “The Best American Sportswriting of the Century,” DiMaggio “had always been treated with great delicacy by an adoring New York and thus national press corps. The essential portrait of DiMaggio which had emerged over the years was of someone as attractive and graceful off the field as he was on it. DiMaggio had rather skillfully contributed to this image—he was . . . as attentive and purposeful in controlling it as he was in excelling on the field, and he quickly and ruthlessly cut off any reporter who threatened to go beyond the accepted journalistic limits.”

Gay Talese’s famous Esquire article “The Silent Season of a Hero” showed us a completely different side of DiMaggio, a much less appealing character, and made us wonder about the impact of media manipulation. Now, in fairness, the Yankees were so good, DiMaggio so consistent, there wasn’t any reason to be negative. Yet it’s also fair to wonder how the impact of that sea of New York praise from their media circus all those years shaped our own opinions and those of baseball fans across the country about DiMaggio and other Yankees.”

What was also a bit surprising was despite Williams missing so much time due to military service (DiMaggio missed time, too), Williams played into his 40’s when DiMaggio’s career was over by his mid-30’s.

“Generally speaking, Ty Cobb wasn’t particularly complimentary of modern-era players. But he was especially harsh about DiMaggio. “Joe is another modern who made a name for himself without scratching the surface of his talents,” Cobb wrote for Life magazine in 1952. “Joe, like (Ted) Williams, never liked hitting to the opposite field. And even worse he was perhaps the outstanding example of how modern baseball players neglected to train and keep themselves in condition. He hated physical exertion, and as far as I know never took a lick of exercise from October till March. Naturally, he went to Spring Training with his muscles weakened and soft.”

“Cobb might have been overstating it, but DiMaggio’s career did come to a pretty abrupt end. After a disappointing 1951 season (.263), DiMaggio retired at 37, a season that was capped by an embarrassing Life magazine article that came out just before the World Series.

“The article, which recounted an unflattering scouting report, explained how age had taken a toll on DiMaggio’s once-immaculate game. DiMaggio was mightily embarrassed to read how he couldn’t get around on the fastball anymore, how he had just one good throw in his arm and so on.

“Later, DiMaggio even admitted as much to (the New York Times’ columnist Arthur) Daley. “What a dirty trick I’m playing on the runners. I’m giving this to you in confidence. I have only one throw a day in the old soupbone and even that kills me. Watch how I make one quick throw early in the game to keep the boys respecting me. Then I coast along on my reputation.” He was, essentially, washed up at 36.

Williams, remember, turned 40 in the summer of 1957 when he batted .388, just a handful of hits away from a second .400 season. Then Ted went out and won another batting title the next year. In his final season, two years later, he hit .316, which would have put him just four points behind AL batting champ Pete Runnels, a teammate, if only Ted had enough at-bats to qualify.”

Writing “Diamond Duels” was such a fun experience for me that when my publisher called to check on the progress of the book, I gave him the word count and was ready to keep on going. “You’re good,” he said, laughing. “Do a last chapter and wrap it up.”

So…here it is.

“Diamond Duels” is my second baseball book. I did an updated version of my first book, “Last Time Out” in 2022, adding 17 additional chapters on the final MLB games of baseball’s greatest players and a final chapter about my son John’s first MLB game. I’ve also written two books on music; “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography 1961-2022” and “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography 1968-2025” due in 2026, a book on my experience teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” at a minority school and a book on politics, “Nashua: How Ronald Reagan led us to Donald Trump” about my first newspaper job at the Nashua (N.H.) Telegraph and its involvement in the 1980 New Hampshire Republican Primary. I’ll be at Books A Million Saturday from Noon to 3 p.m. Hope to see you!