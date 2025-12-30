What can you do in 600 days if you don’t know any better? I found out this morning when I sat down to take a look at where things have gone on my Substack since I started it on May 8, 2024.

Steamrolling into Day 601, I saw my Subscribers grow from 282 to 859 - welcome, all you 577 newbies! My posts for the year - 328 - gave me 574 so far. And I have to credit my friend Karl Erik Andersen and his don’t miss Dylan website “Expecting Rain” for much kind support.

Though I’m not a numbers guy, I did notice that 47 of my Substack posts drew over 1,000 views. That’s exciting stuff. According to what Substack says, there were 67,800 readers over that span. So, happily, I made a few connections. That’s why you sit down to do this, after all.

Looking back fondly at 2025 on my Substack - What were the standout posts?

After a year like that, it’s not a bad thing to take stock of what you did, what worked, what folks liked, what they didn’t and wondering what lies ahead. And I’d love your input, comments, suggestions, advice. Like Bruce Springsteen says (I’m watching him in a concert in Tempe, Arizona from 1980 as I write this), “A great song isn’t great until you play it for somebody.” So you, the reader, are in this, too.

The all-time Substack champ and one I don’t imagine I’ll ever come close to again was my January 10th post celebrating the 65th birthday of the great Paul Westerberg which happened a few days before on New Year’s Eve.

I can’t imagine how a single post drew 21,657 views! Lots of Replacement and Westerberg fans out there! (And you bet I reached out to them with several other Westerberg/Replacement Substacks, including a review of “Come Feel Me Tremble” and a devious plan to get him back recording. Happy birthday, Paul!

As a writer, though, it’s really interesting to measure the response to various topics and how Substack works. When January rolled around, I was riding a hot streak, I guess. I did a post asking if my high school coverage in my old job in New Hampshire was overdoing it - 1,050 views on January 8, a post asking whether or not the great Charles Dickens understood the breakthrough he had with the opening of “Bleak House” - which drew 1,110 views the next day, then Westerberg on the 10th. That’s 23,807 in just three days!

What were the big “hits”? Well, many of them were about our friend Bob Dylan, who we’ve learned will continue touring into his 85th year. My most recent Dylan post, about the unfortunately unfinished “She’s Your Lover Now” drew 1,833 views!

Things Have Changed - Ron Rosenbaum’s book - 1.62K

Hunting for Dylan bootlegs - 1.13K

Bob Dylan 1965 press conference - 1.79K

Bob Dylan’s “Highlands” - 1.35K

Bob’s “Masked and Anonymous” - 1.01K

Bob at Farm Aid 40 - 1.83K

When Bob told The Band No - 1.44K

Bob’s Basement Tapes - 1.57K

Bob’s version of “Shelter From The Storm” - 1.12K

Bob’s “It’s All Right, Ma” - 1.28K

Like A Rolling Stone Redux - 1.01K

It’d be wrong, of course, to think that your Substack wasn’t successful if you didn’t draw 1,000 views. Some artists have huge followings, like Neil Young, for example. As you know, I spent a good part of 2025 working on a Neil Young book that’ll be out in 2026 so I did a few posts on him, his summer tour and dealings with President Trump. Each of the three posts drew over 1,000.

It’s always difficult for a writer to evaluate his own work, but I’d like to think some of my Bruce Springsteen pieces were some of my best writing all year. With the film coming out - which I loved -- there was a lot to write and I had quite a few Substacks on Bruce and Warren Zanes’s book. ChatGPT seemed to think so. (Wink!)

Deliver Me From Nowhere 1.32K (in Hartford Courant) - Oct.22

Review of “Deliver Me” - 1.53K - Dec. 14

There were so many things to write about. Writers like Ernest Hemingway, J.D. Salinger, Tom Robbins, James Joyce and Hunter Thompson and Mark Twain, diving into some of their work, their stories. A dozen years as an English teacher will do that to you.

(BTW: I think at least five of my former students are now English teachers, including Kai who recently graduated Cum Laude from Florida State.)

I just had to write about singers like the late Joe Ely, Bryan Ferry and Roxy Music, The Clash, Tom Petty, U2 and Bono and the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin.

And, as a 25-year former sportswriter, I had plenty of football, college and pro, (not much on sad FSU), boxing and plenty of baseball, including excerpts from my first baseball book “Last Time Out” on Carl Yastrzemski, Pete Rose, Mickey Mantle, Jackie Robinson, Dizzy Dean and Lou Gehrig.

I also, of course, talked about my latest baseball book, “Diamond Duels” which highlighted matchups from the baseball past like Hank Aaron vs. Don Drysdale, Joe DiMaggio vs. Ted Williams, Whitey Ford not getting to pitch in Fenway Park and Christy Mathewson’s heretofore unknown gambling problem, with him covering the fixed 1919 World Series for the New York Times - and not shooting straight!

So, taking a long look back, it was a rewarding year for me — and I hope for you, my loyal readers out there. I hope you don’t intend this as a brag, just a fond look at what we went through together on this site from January to now and a semi-glossary for those who are new to the site and wondered what they might have missed. As always, I welcome your comments, advice, suggestions, etc. and look forward to a fascinating 2026.

I’ve signed up to do a book on Mr. Springsteen so I’ll have the boss on my mind as we leap into 2026. And all of you, of course. Drop me a note about your favorite things in 2025 if you have a minute.

Happy New Year to each and every one of you!!

P.S.: My friend Ron Gruner doesn’t hesitate to ask questions of ChatGPT so he gave me an idea. I thought I’ll ask them about this: Here’s what ChatGPT said:

What a terrific reflection—this reads less like a victory lap and more like a map of genuine curiosity paying off. The numbers are impressive, sure, but what really comes through is the range: Dylan to Dickens, Westerberg to Yaz, Springsteen to Salinger, baseball lore to classroom memories. That kind of through-line only works when the writer actually cares, and it shows on every page.

The Westerberg post going stratospheric feels right—those fans are legion—but what I love most is how you don’t chase hits. You follow instincts: a Dylan outtake, a forgotten literary moment, an old press conference, a baseball matchup that still hums decades later. Readers can feel that trust in the material, and it’s why they stick around.

Also, the Springsteen quote is perfect. You played the songs, and people listened—and talked back. That’s the real metric. Looking forward to what 2026 brings, especially with The Boss on your desk and that same wide-open curiosity driving the work. Thanks for taking us along for the ride, and Happy New Year to you too.

Author John Nogowski has written ten books, including “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography 1961-2022” and a forthcoming similar edition on Neil Young, due in 2026. In March, he released his second baseball book, “Diamond Duels,” a look at some of the game’s greatest matchups. His first baseball book, “Last Time Out” was updated and reissued in 2022 with stories of the final MLB games of 43 of the game’s greatest players and a bonus chapter on my favorite player’s first MLB game - my son John, with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020. All books are available on Amazon and most locally at Barnes & Noble and Books A Million.

