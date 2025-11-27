There are some moments in history where you have to be damn glad you were there to see it. As a Muhammad Ali fan, to be in a Lowell, Massachusetts theater watching him regain the title against George Foreman was certainly one. Seeing the Boston Red Sox end a World Series jinx, John running to the refrigerator to get bottles of water for us to spray around the living room like it was champagne. Watching Doug Flutie hit that miracle pass in the Orange Bowl with my stepdad Bob Hayes, dying of cancer at the time, seeing him get up from his chair arm raised, you don’t forget a moment like that.

But on a Thanksgiving morning with all the nasty things going on across the globe, do yourself a favor. Go to the Disney Channel - get it for a month if you don’t have it - and call up The Beatles’ Anthology Volume 3 - when they hit America and that memorable performance on The Ed Sullivan Show, February 9, 1964.

Our whole family gathered around the TV set that Sunday night, I was not yet 11, and we were wowed, absolutely stunned by The Beatles’ performance. THEY WERE GREAT! My parents thought the same thing!

The Beatles hit America, February 9, 1964 - I was watching, were you?

If you put on The Beatles’ Anthology Vol. 3, here they are, the delightfully smart-ass press conference, “Would you please sing something?” The band - in unison - “NO! We need money first,” John Lennon quips,” and it’s just so much fun. “Everybody in Liverpool thinks they’re a comedian,” George Harrison explains, “when you just transposed it into New York or somewhere, it was great. We were just being hard-faced really and they loved it.”

Then there’s the Ed Sullivan appearance - how young and hopeful and tuneful and excited they all look - and most amazingly, footage I’d never seen before of a wide-eyed Paul McCartney, riding to the Ed Sullivan Show along with Ringo and John, listening to their song “I Saw Her Standing There” played on American radio on McCartney’s little Pepsi transistor radio.

The camera zooms in on McCartney, who has a look on his face like he’s hit the lottery (which he has several times over.) And for a moment, YOU’RE IN THE CAR WITH THEM AS THEY ARE ABOUT TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD. AND YOU FEEL IT!

Their car is mobbed by wild-eyed teenagers, we see the bottom half of a New York police horse following them, it’s one of those rare moments when you can see them on the verge, their — and our — lives are about to change for the better and we’re right there with them.

There are screaming girls at the car door, McCartney smiling and waving. fans racing down the sidewalk to keep up with them, the horse galloping, the camera running. Then the quick entrance to the theater.

Then in the Plaza Hotel, there they are, chatting with New York DJ’s Murray The K, calling in requests, doing brief interviews, having a grand time, full of life, excitement and joy. They weren’t thinking about how much money they were going to make, they were thinking about playing music. They couldn’t WAIT to get on that stage. FOR US.

If you missed the Beatle moment — and not everybody out there was alive on February 9, 1964 — Liz was a little over a month away - you can bring some of that excitement back by sitting back, watching - WITH THE SOUND UP - The Beatles’ Anthology #3 land on our shores and begin to change the world.

It might sound silly to say such a thing but here they are, decades after they stopped making records, still on the charts, still lifting our hearts when we hear them come on the radio, still bringing us back to their magic on some of these wonderful Disney shows. “Beatles’ 64” or “Get Back” or any of the others.

On Thanksgiving Day, giving us a chance to look back, remember and relive the happiness they brought us all the way from little Liverpool. You can bet I’ll be watching the rest of The Beatles’ Anthology, including the new program, especially prepared for 2025.

But to me, starting with Volume 3, going back to when they first hit our shores, those truly were times to remember. On a day to give thanks, a great place to start.