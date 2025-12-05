It was a long, momentous day and, as we’ll often do, Liz and I settled in with a “Seinfeld” episode before bed. For us, “Seinfeld” is almost like another member of our family. We’ve memorized the lines, the quips, the situations and it’s always fun and relaxing, like hearing the soothing voice of an old friend. Always a nice way to wind down the day.

At the start of “The Phone Message,” George Costanza opens the show by telling Jerry he’s not really sure what to think when a woman smiles at him. And for some reason, George’s line rang a long distant bell for me. I knew exactly what he meant and exactly how that felt.

Now, I’ve seen the show before, several times in fact, and always found George’s would-be girlfriend, actress Tory Polone, a great casting choice. Who wouldn’t fall for her?

But the fact that when a woman smiled at him left him stunned, that was me back in 9th grade. The girl who stunned me — this will probably be news to her, should she somehow find this out 57 years later — was a sweet, friendly young woman named Kathy Theis.

9th grade panic: Swung on and missed - That first call to a girl! Our 3-3 group photo and me in uniform

To say my approach to girls/women at age 15 was somewhat stunted might be understating it. Growing up in little Brookline, all the girls I’d gone to school with Grades 1-6 were pretty much the same ones I’d known since Grade One. And I would guess that with the one exception of a surprise kiss at a 5th grade Halloween party from Kathy Shedd, they found me as attractive and interesting as I found them.

So while making the trek all the way to Nashua and Fairgrounds Junior High was traumatic in many ways, it also meant new girls. And having landed in Division 1-1 where, theoretically at least, they put the brightest kids, I met some stunning and brilliant young women like Lydia Caros or Karen Kusiak or Joyce Grallo, women who demonstrated within a week or two that they were smarter and more formidable than any other girl I had ever talked to. Seems horribly sexist now to admit that I was surprised that girls could be smarter than guys but back then, it was the truth.

There were others I met including a cute, brown-eyed, button-nosed girl with brown curly hair and a shy smile named Kathy Theis. She was adorable.

I don’t know that, all totaled, I said a dozen words to her that 7th grade year — I really didn’t talk to girls then — but I thought if I did, she’d be the one. While I was certainly interested in the opposite sex, I was heavily into sports, had no car, lived in friggin’ Brookline and what was I going to do about it?

By the time 9th grade rolled around, some things had changed. People were dating now. Not me, of course, but people I knew were. And I’d made the football team, which did give a Brookline kid a little status at Fairgrounds.

When I wound up in Division 3-3 with Lydia again and a few other kids I’d gotten to be friends with over my time at Fairgrounds, I got to be a little better about talking to girls/women (At 15, which are they? It would have helped to know!)

If she spoke to me first, like say, the always friendly Rhonda Ryan, I’d chatter away. But I don’t remember initiating many conversations. But fate was trying to help me out. It landed my 7th grade unspoken, unhinted crush - Kathy Theis - in my 9th grade 3-3 class. One day, late in the school year, we somehow ended up talking.

She remembered me from 7th grade, a Brookline kid and therefore exotic and we laughed about a few things from that year. It wasn’t a long conversation, as I recall, but damn, she was cute and so very nice. And I’d liked her since, hell, 7th grade. A lifetime!

On the way home after baseball practice, I decided that if other people were dating — and from the locker room stories we were hearing, there was more than just dating that was going on — it was time for me to man up. No, I hadn’t had a date yet, no, I didn’t go to prom (though I did have - and this is true - three different girls/women/desperate fools - ask me to take them.)

So one day after school, I found a phone book and more courage than I thought I had in me, and looked up “Theis” in Nashua and dialed the number.

Her voice on the other end was, understandably, surprised.

“Hi Kathy. This is John Nogowski calling. And, I know it’s probably weird but, uh, I uh…wondered if, uh…you, uh, might like to go to a movie or something.”

(I’m not exactly certain those were my exact words, panic and memory don’t go well together but that was close.)

As I try to remember her response now, all these years later, all I can think of is watching an NFL defensive back backpedal on a deep pass route. Because that’s what Kathy did.

“Oh, well, I’m uh, kind of seeing someone…”

So the answer, pal, was NO.

Now, she said it as sweetly as one can in slamming the car door on someone’s fingers. I couldn’t get off the phone fast enough. Looking back, I wonder how I could have been so idiotic. First, she may have no flaming idea I was even remotely interested in her, I’d never said that. Even hinted that. I guess in my warped mind, just the fact that I was calling would be good enough. Stupid.

Watching that Seinfeld moment, wow, that brought the awkwardness of that moment back to me. And now, things have changed in the world. Girls can call and ask guys out. Or text. Or email.

Back then, there was nobody to teach me HOW to call and ask a girl for a date. What was I going to do, ask my FATHER? God, no.

My Brookline friends, Mark, Bobby, Joey, Gary, they were as far away from dating as I was, probably further. Living in Brookline with no driver’s license, how was I going to pull that off, even if she did say “Sure.” Have my MOM drive us?

Looking back on all this, in a matter of weeks, I was going to find myself sitting in a philosophy class at Rivier College, just a couple days after graduation, surrounded by a couple rows of senior Catholic college girls, who no doubt were wondering who this high school jock was, blushing every time had to answer a question in class?

As it turned out, I think my sister set up my first date a few weeks later. The girl asked my sister to have me ask her out. That’s how smooth I was

All these years later, I think it remains a damn good question. What DO you do when a girl smiles at you?

Glad there wasn’t a quiz.