(NOTE TO READERS: Some might note that since I already danced on Joe Frazier’s tomb today, I was done for the day. So consider this a bonus post. As Groucho Marx once said, “Bring your dog around and we’ll give him a bonus, too.” Hope you don’t mind…Nogo)

With 365 days to choose from (and one more every four years), it’s hard to say why one day should have more cool stuff happen on it than its brothers and sisters on either side. Talk about sibling rivalry.

But the more you look at June 16, no matter the year, stuff HAPPENED on this day. It’s 167 days into 2026, a few days away from the midpoint of a year (July 2, at noon. You’re welcome) and all this wild stuff goes down. Why?

Generally speaking, we’re winding down Spring and headed for Summer in Georgia and yes, someone has already notified the gnats. I would like to know, personally, where the little bastards are AND who tells them, “John is outside now. ATTACK!”

Lots of amazing stuff happened today, June 16. What's the connection? Inquiring minds want to know.

For the literary minded, June 16 is the day the Irish writer James Joyce chose for the setting of his famous novel, “Ulysses.” Some people in Ireland are celebrating this day by eating kidney, buying lemon soap and other revolutionary things. (Those Irish know how to party!)

I haven’t read “Ulysses” as yet but I did teach several stories from “Dubliners” back in my teaching days (“Araby and Eveline and Counterparts and The Dead”) and while some higher-ups might suggest Joyce was too difficult for high schoolers, au contraire! (Throwing a little French in there. Not bilingual or anything, just showing off.)

For the rock and roll minded (My hand goes up) today is the day that Bob Dylan recorded (on Take Four, but they kept going) “Like A Rolling Stone.” The song was so dadblamed difficult to get down, Bob and the guys only got through the entire song once. According to the masterful Greil Marcus, ahem, a recent subscriber - the guy wrote a WHOLE BOOK ABOUT THIS ONE SONG - they tried 24 takes, more or less, finally settling on Take Four, the ONLY time they made it through the entire song.

For those interested in autocracy via the assembly line, today was the day Henry Ford incorporated Ford Motors and later, won the praise of Adolf Hitler in “Mein Kampf.” There’s a Daily Double for you!

June 16 was also the day - and maybe there is a connection here - that Abraham Lincoln, a famous President who was later assassinated and put on a penny which will very soon no longer exist - delivered his famous “House Divided” speech. Later reprised and rewritten for a Seinfeld episode. Sorta.

Today, the 16th of June, was the day Napoleon beat the spread AND the Prussians, speaking of Daily Doubles, in the Battle of Ligny. It was Napoleon’s last win. Made him feel taller.

In a related story, the good, wooden-shoes wearing people of Holland or The Netherlands forbid people to wear orange clothes in 1784. This could be particularly upsetting to a future President.

In a story that will later be related, Virginia became an English Crown Colony because the London Company went bankrupt. Bankruptcies, orange, hmmm.

In 1567 - let’s hope somebody takes the hint - Mary, The Queen of Scots, was imprisoned in Lochleven Castle. No word on whether a ballroom was involved.

In 2015, somebody came down an escalator, paid people standing around in the lobby $50 to pretend to be excited about his announcement. In a related story, seven years later, the Revlon Company filed for bankruptcy. As Casey Stengel once said, “You could look it up.”

I just did. Happy Bloomsday, everyone.

Author John Nogowski is somewhat relieved that he wasn’t born on June 16. It’s August 23, friends, which my mother said makes me a Virgo by nine minutes. Let’s see you pull that one off. She did drive through a hurricane and had me early. So if I’m ever late, I have a ready-made excuse. He’s written several books, two on baseball - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out,” two books on music, “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” (3rd edition!) and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography.” He’s also written a book on his experience teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at a struggling Florida minority high school. Since retiring in 2022, he’s contributed 34 columns to the Hartford Courant, written three books and is currently at work on a book on Bruce Springsteen, whom the author first saw the day he finished the “Born To Run” album. (Bruce didn’t mention it to him, the author found that out later.) He’s written a free Substack since May of 2024 and invites everyone to swing by and browse through the 677 odd - and I do mean “odd” - posts. His books are available on Amazon. Thanks, friends.

All Bob’s albums, annotated bibliography, films, 332 pgs. all Bob, all the time. On Amazon.