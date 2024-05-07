John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Michael Paquette's avatar
Michael Paquette
Oct 25

Great piece John. I saw Levon and Danko with Paul Butterfield at Jonathan Swift's in Cambridge in the late seventies and that was a terrific show. I later saw Rick Danko at a Holiday Inn lounge in 1991, he had put on at least 50 pounds and he was clearly struggling but he still gave it his best. We saw Levon Helm at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin shortly before he died. He could barely sing but he put his heart and soul into his songs. They were driven by demons. Garth was their teacher and he outlived them all. They gave us great music and their songs remain timeless and enduring.

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Clark's avatar
Clark
Jul 3, 2025

Great album, and for me better than the Last Waltz soundtrack.

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