Nobody’s going to catch Cy. With 511 lifetime wins, Cy Young was in the game at the right time to run up numbers that nobody will ever come close to. That’s a given.

What’s more interesting, if you ask me, is a look at the career numbers for the great Walter Johnson, “The Big Train” who, almost single-armedry kept the Washington Senators in contention in the American League. Think about this for a moment, Johnson threw 110 shutouts. He won 417 games in his career, second to Cy Young. But roughly a quarter of those wins were games where the other team DID NOT SCORE.

He threw 5,914.1 career innings, third all-time (Cy Young threw 7,358) and when it came to an end in the fourth inning in mid-September against the lowly St. Louis Browns, he understood. That rifle arm was finally out of bullets.

Walter Johnson’s MLB finale had an interesting twist.

It was mid-September and Johnson took the hill one last time for the Senators against the St. Louis Browns. He was just 5-6 on the season, his ERA over 5, definitely not Johnson-like. The toll of all those innings was evident. That sidearm fastball didn’t quite have the zip any more.

He got into the fourth inning, the Browns were up 6-1 . The Browns chased him with a three-run fourth on hits by Spencer Adams, doubles by Wally Gerber and the opposing pitcher Sad Sam Jones and Harry Rice’s RBI single.

Bucky Harris headed for the mound, Johnson’s career as a pitcher would end with a lousy effort, just two years after he had pitched Washington to their only World Series title. The final line: Nine hits, six runs in 3 1/3, a 5-plus ERA (His career ERA was 2.17) that wasn’t him. Only 48 strikeouts in 107.2 innings, that sure wasn’t him.

But there are only so many bullets in the mightiest of arms. And Johnson was done. Up in the press box, they were talking about how dominant he had been in his greatest season, 1913. Johnson was 36-7 with 29 complete games, 11 shutouts in 346 innings of work with 243 strikeouts and just 38 walks!

This final season was not much fun. A line drive off the bat of Joe Judge had broken his leg in preseason and the combination of that injury and his age, Johnson never regained his old form. Though Harris gave him one last shot after a lengthy rest, Johnson didn’t have enough stuff left to squeeze by the Browns, one of the weakest teams in the American League.

He found that out early. St. Louis reached Johnson for a run in the second inning, thanks to errors by Harris and Goose Goslin, Spencer Adams’s single, and Gerber’s sacrifice fly. The Browns added two more in the third on a single by Homer Rice, a George Sisler double, and a Ken Williams single.

Happily, his teammates rallied right away after he was knocked out of the box, making sure that he would not go out as the losing pitcher. The Senators pounced on St. Louis starter “Sad” Sam Jones for six runs to take back the lead.

But there was one nice thing about what would be the final pitching performance of Johnson’s career. When he stepped up to the plate in the third inning, he belted a Jones pitch into the left-field seats, his second home run of the season and 24th and last of his big-league career. Like Ted Williams would do in his final MLB at bat , Johnson had homered.

At the time, Johnson was batting .350 and ranked second among American League pitchers in hitting. He played 15 games as an outfielder for the Senators throughout his long career. So he could have finished with a HR in his last at bat. But fate said no.

His very last big-league appearance came in a historic game against the New York Yankees on September 30, when Johnson was sent up as a pinch-hitter for Senators’ starter Tom Zachary in the ninth inning.

The Senators were 85-68, a respectable third-place club, facing the Murderers’ Row Yankees, who had won a record 109 ballgames. The Senators had to close out the season in New York while Babe Ruth was on a home run rampage. With a typically dramatic finish, Ruth had been clubbing home runs at a record pace. He came into the next-to-last game of the regular season having tied his own major-league mark of 59 home runs.

Senators’ left-hander Zachary was the man charged with trying to keep Ruth from breaking his own record. And he made it through seven innings without giving Ruth anything worth hitting. The Babe had managed two scratch singles and a walk.

But in the eighth, Ruth came up for what surely would be the final time that next-to-last day of the regular season. Amazingly, he picked a Zachary screwball off his shoetops and put it in the right-field bleachers for his record-setting 60th. The Yankee Stadium crowd erupted.

As W. B. Hanna described it in the New York Tribune, “This one broke over the plate and was a screwball until it met the Babe’s unruly bat. After that, it was a minie ball. It didn’t go high and it did go on a line. Bill Dineen, the umpire, crouched on the foul line and peered carefully into the distance to see whether it was fair or foul.

“It buried itself in the bleachers 15 rows from the top and was fair by not more than six inches. Still, it was fair, and the record was broken.”

After Ruth had crossed home plate, the Bronx crowd started in on Zachary, a 31-year-old left-hander who’d been traded to the Senators from the Browns. They didn’t let up, even after he got the third out and headed for the Senators dugout. He was due up in the ninth but Harris spared him any further humiliation.

“Walter, go up and hit for him,” Senators manager Bucky Harris said. And Johnson went to get his bat. Appropriately, he lifted a medium-range fly ball to the guy who had just gotten the New York crowd into a frenzy, the guy who had stirred up the Stadium crowd to get on Zachary, Babe Ruth.

Two outs later, the game was over and so was Johnson’s big-league playing career. When he retired, he was second in lifetime wins (413), first in shutouts (110) and strikeouts (3,506), seventh in earned run average (2.17), fifth in complete games (532), third in innings pitched (5,923), and fourth in games pitched (802).

Some 74 years after his 110th shutout, he still has a 20-shutout lead on his closest rival, Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander, who threw 90. Of modern era pitchers, Warren Spahn heads the list with 63. Nolan Ryan and Tom Seaver had 61. That’s how dominant Johnson was.

Johnson went on to manage the Senators from 1929 to 1932 and the Cleveland Indians from 1933 to 1935. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936 and died of a brain tumor 10 years later. In his prime, his peers said there was nobody better.

“Did you ever see those pitching machines they have?” asked former Detroit Tigers outfielder Sam “Wahoo” Crawford in The Glory of Their Times. “That’s what Walter Johnson always reminded me of, one of those compressed air pitching machines. Boy, what a pitcher [he] was. He was the best I ever faced.”

His Tiger teammate, Davy Jones—the first batter to face Johnson in a big-league game—agreed. “Boy, could he fire that ball. He had those long arms, absolutely the longest arms I ever saw. They were like whips; that’s what they were. He’d whip that ball in there.”

Yet he had a gentle spirit. Shirley Povich, the esteemed baseball writer of the Washington Post who had seen Johnson’s entire career, said this at his passing. “Walter Johnson, more than any other ballplayer, probably more than any other athlete, professional or amateur, became the symbol of gentlemanly conduct in the battle heat. Here was the man who never argued with an umpire, never cast a frowning look at an error-making teammate, never presumed that it was his right to win, was as unperturbed in defeat.”

Povich marveled at his kindness with fans with a story that has lived on—just like the Big Train. “Joe Judge, Johnson’s roommate, had persuaded the ‘Big Train’ to go to a movie after dinner,” he wrote. “Leaving the dining room, Johnson was button-holed by a fan in the lobby. Judge, standing apart, watched them talk for 15 minutes.

“When Johnson finally broke away, Judge was exasperated. ‘We might not make the last show now. What on earth were you two talking about?’

“That fellow,” said Johnson, “said he was from Kansas and was asking about my sister. I had to be nice to him.”

“I never knew you had a sister,” Judge said. “That’s right,” said Walter, “I don’t, but I had to be nice to him.”

