John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Pat Raia's avatar
Pat Raia
14h

Good Grief! How old are we?

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Bill Weigel's avatar
Bill Weigel
18h

Love that Rolling Stone cover. 52 years later, CBS is still sparring with their on-air talent!

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