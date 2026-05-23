There are so many Bob Dylan posts on my Substack, you’d think I’d written a book about the guy. Oh yeah, I did. Maybe another one, too. Who knows?

Here are a few Bob Dylan posts you might enjoy…a little early, just for fun. So get that music cranking…

Author John Nogowski has written three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography 1961-2022” and has lots of Substack posts about the Nobel Prize winner. Wishing him, all my friends from Expecting Rain (Thanks, Karl) and all those Dylan fans out there the happiest of days. Bob Dylan turns 85! Wow!