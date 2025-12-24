Before Bob Dylan dispensed with The Hawks (not yet The Band and no Levon Helm) and headed off to Nashville to record what would become “Blonde on Blonde,” he took one last crack at a song that, had it made it onto the final album might have been one of the ones everyone was talking about, besides the novelty “Rainy Day Women #12 and #35” and the side closer “Sad Eyed Lady of The Lowlands.”

That song, “She’s Your Lover Now” is six minutes and twenty four seconds of absolutely prime Bob Dylan, a vocal that so enlivens the words on the page that reprinting them now makes it clear how much personality, fire and life Dylan can put into a vocal when he is inspired to do so. And if you don’t think he was inspired here, I would suggest you haven’t really heard prime Bob Dylan.

After recording “Bringing It All Back Home” in New York in January of 1965, then “Highway 61 Revisited” also in New York in July and August of 1965, Dylan and the Hawks took off on an extensive world tour, returning to the studio for tracks we only got to hear many years later in October (“I Wanna Be Your Lover,” “Medicine Sunday” and “Jet Pilot”), then there were a few tries at “Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window” and “Visions Of Johanna” at the end of November, attempts that left Dylan frustrated, prompting him, ultimately to follow producer Bob Johnston’s suggestion to go to Nashville for “Blonde on Blonde.” You might remember I wrote about that session back in September. (“When Bob Dylan said ‘No.” - September 8, 2025)

But in late January, the 21st to be exact, Dylan and possibly Robbie Robertson, Garth Hudson, Richard Manuel and Rick Danko with Sandi Konikoff on drums in Helms’ absence, there were 16 tries at “She’s Your Lover Now,” the final take, No. 16, a very slow (8:24) take of Dylan solo piano that didn’t quite cut it and remained in the can until the 2015 release of “The Cutting Edge” - the fascinating three disc collection of outtakes from “Bringing It All Back Home” and “Highway 61 Revisited” and “Blonde on Blonde.”

To me, Take 15, the rambunctious, emotion-filled, ramshackle recording supposedly of Dylan with four/fifths of the Hawks — there are those who suspect there were different backing musicians — that first leaked out officially with the 1991 release of Vol. 1-3 The Bootleg Series but had made the rounds in bootleg circles for years before that. Maybe it was four/fifths of the Hawks on the recording. Somehow, I doubt it. But it’s one of those Dylan studio mysteries that will never be solved.

The one Dylan classic that got away - "She's Your Lover Now" from January 1966

The first time I heard it was on a bootleg album called “Barbed Wire Blues,” a double-album set that included some really early Dylan acoustic “No More Auction Block” and “Moonshiner” and “Barbara Allen” with a bunch of other electric unreleased material like “Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window” and “Killing Me Alive” and “If You Gotta Go, Go Now.”

“Barbed Wire Blues” - one dandy Bob Dylan bootleg album

“She’s Your Lover Now” was such a standout, it gave hope to all us Bob Dylan fans that there were all kinds of other unreleased studio gems that someday we’d get to hear. While that wasn’t exactly true at that time — this was before he’d recorded - and canned tracks like “Blind Willie McTell” and “Series of Dreams” and “Foot Of Pride” and “Groom Still Waiting At The Altar” — and we didn’t know there would be a Bootleg Series in his future from our friends at Columbia Records, where we finally got to hear some of the Dylan outtakes and never-takes he didn’t plan for us to hear.

This was the one song out of all the Dylan never-were’s that I wish we got to hear in 1966. “She’s Your Lover Now” is that one Dylan cut I wish he’d been able to get all the way through and tossed onto “Blonde On Blonde.”

On Take 15, the best we’ve got, he stumbles on the line “Now your mouth cries wolf” and the song breaks down. What’s supposed to come next is: Now your eyes cry wolf, while your mouth cries “I’m not scared of animals like you.” And you, there’s been nothing of you I can recall; I just saw you that one time. You were just there, that’s all. But, I’ve already been kissed, I’m not gonna get into this. I couldn’t make it, anyhow. You do it for me, You’re her lover now.”

There are a couple earlier takes included on “The Cutting Edge” - Take 1, where clearly Bob and the group are just finding their way through the song, Take 5, which is slower, the organ very loud, Bob singing a little more mannered and tamer, I suppose, is the best way to describe it. It’s an interesting song but Bob hasn’t found it yet.

“You never had to be faithful, I never expected you to grieve. Why was it so hard for you if you didn’t want to be there just to leave…”

Listen to him sing these lines on Take 5, then compare it to Take 15. That’s singing!

By the time we get to Take 15, the tempo has picked up and so has the expressiveness in Dylan’s singing. It’s as if by running through the song enough times at different tempos, he’s found the weak spots or the moments where he can really let rip and with the song at just the right speed, the impact is stunning.

There are those who like to try to imitate Dylan’s style of singing, usually some sort of stylized mumble. Trust me, he’s not mumbling here.

“Both were so glaaad to watch me destroyyy what I had. Pain sure brings out the best in people doesn’t itttttttttt?” Killer.

“You just sit around and ask for ashtrays, can’t you reeeeeeeacccch? I see you kiss her on the cheek every time she gives a speeeech.”

The first time I heard this, I was so excited about it. Bob with a Moby Dick reference, just having a ball singing this snarling song about some woman who did him wrong or who turned him away or moved on, he was getting how own brand of revenge - in song.

And unlike “Positively Fourth Street” which to some cynics echoed “Like A Rolling Stone” a little too closely, Bob was clearly excited, laying this track down and after 14 previous shots at it, seemed to finally have it nailed. Then he stumbled.

There are those who like the long solo version, Bob at the piano. But not me. He’s really cooking on Take 15. You almost wish they’d just done a long fade and included it on “Blonde on Blonde.” Just before “Obviously Five Believers” say, one of the hottest tracks on the double disc.

By now, most Dylan fanatics have heard “She’s Your Lover Now” and maybe, like me, can only imagine the impact it might have had if it had been part of the “Blonde On Blonde” experience. It’s fun and sassy, Uncle Bob laying it down about some hot-to-trot woman who has moved on, left him in the dust where someone else can hand her ashtrays and kiss her after she speaks. It ain’t him, babe. Not any more.

In fact, he’s ok with it — it gave him a great idea for a song — and, heh, heh, he’s about to let her know about it as only he can. With “She’s Your Lover Now.”

And you might remember, Bob once said that at the end of every song he says “Good luck.” He never really did, of course. But he should have here. It would have been the perfect kiss-off. Heh, heh, heh.

Merry Christmas, all. That goes for Bob, too.

John Nogowski is the author of ten books, including “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography 1961-2022” available on Amazon. His latest book, “Neil Young; A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography 1968-2025” will be released in 2026. He’s also written two books on baseball - “Diamond Duels” released in March of 2025 and “Last Time Out” released in 2022. He’s also written about his experience teaching Mark Twain’s “Huckleberry Finn” at an African-American school in Florida and a political book, “Nashua: How Ronald Reagan led us to Donald Trump” - a look at the 1980 New Hampshire Presidential primary and my first job, at the Nashua Telegraph which sponsored an ill-fated debate between Reagan and George Bush that was disastrous in more ways than one. All books are available on Amazon.