For the longest time, rock and roll guitarists were graded, more or less, on the Clapton Scale. The first six-string wizard who some graffiti artists compared to a deity, Eric Clapton’s fiery, improvisational solos — sometimes, a mini-composition within a composition — sort of set the bar.

While his fast-fingered guitar work which earned him the nickname “Slowhand,” was dazzling in its day, now, there are more shredders than you can count (or would want to listen to).

It’s fair to say guitarists like Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, to name the three most prominent (and by that I mean most influential) riffers each went off in a different direction from the Clapton Scale, they were certainly impacted - as was just about everyone - by Clapton’s work with the Yardbirds, then John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, then Cream, then Derek and the Dominoes.

The idea of each rock band having their own “Guitar Hero” spread so quickly throughout the genre, computer game geniuses even created a video game bearing that title. That might not ever have happened pre-Clapton.

I’m not really up on video games these days but I doubt anyone would have dared to try to create one for U2’s brilliant guitarist David “The Edge” Evans. Not sure modern technology, even if it was A-I assisted, would be up to the task.

U2's David Evans, better known as "The Edge" - Bono calls him the group's genius

Just as every painter has a different brush stroke, putting an electric guitar in the hands of The Edge results in sounds that are, to these ears, unlike anyone else. How does he do it? The individual who probably knows him better than anyone in the world, someone who’s seen him in action and in the studio admits he is just as baffled as the rest of us.

“The crew have a joke about it,” U2’s lead singer Paul “Bono” Hewson explained a while back. “They have to set up his amps and put the guitar on and I've put my fingers where Edge puts his fingers and I've had his amps and his machines and the settings that he has them on and I've played and it sounds like - no good: And it's him; it's truly the way he plays and I think whatever instrument he plays will always have that distinctive quality.”

Edge’s unique atmospherics are all over the latest U2 EP “Easter Lily” and the guy even sang one for us - “Song For Hal.” As a guitarist, he’s not particularly flashy and won’t ever be. For example, when the band were recording the song “With Or Without You,” once they got to the guitar break, the rest of the band clamored for a sizzling guitar solo. Instead, The Edge simplified the notes in a manner that would have pleased Henry Thoreau - (Remember his: “Simplify, simplify”?)

It was so much more effective and further evidence that The Edge hears things we don’t or won’t, until he plays them. Never show-offy, he always finds a way to serve the song, as if overplaying would be a sin. Whether it’s the delicate top end of the spectrum notes that marks the beginning of the new “Resurrection Song” or the way we hear him swing into the churning chords of the song, it’s immediately and distinctively him, like a signature.

On the new “Scars,” we get a darker, echoey sound that seems to perfectly suit Bono’s moody lyrics and Adam Clayton’s pouty bass and you’ll hear Edge find that magical repeating phrase — a hallmark of his work — throughout the chorus, a musical phrase that will be echoing in your ears long after the song ends.

When you remember he’s been at this guitar thing since he was a kid at Temple School, trying not to repeat or limit himself, exploring and discovering the “sonic landscape” in a creative, resourceful, yet somehow respectful manner, song by song by song, it’s quite an impressive run. How brilliantly he’s been able to steer away from the cliched blues-based standard rock and roll and avoid the bitter slashes of punk rock. He’s carving out his own sound palette, using all sorts of guitar technology that he’s gently tamed and harnessed.

Lately, he’s even shared a few inspirational comments on Facebook, speaking with his pen instead of his guitar. “Coexist might seem a ridiculous idea right now. The fact that it is makes it even more compelling and vital. As they say, the night is darkest before the dawn.”

And this: “I guess the question is, why these songs of transcendence now? Our hunch is our audience is as hungry as we are for something to hold onto in these difficult times.”

Can we celebrate a guitarist for his imagination and his reverence? Whether he intended to or not, The Edge has broken the mold. And probably stays behind to help sweep things up.

Author John Nogowski writes often about music on his Substack, which originated in May of 2024 and now lists over 600 posts. He’s the author of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” due later this year. He’s also written about baseball - his son is a former major-leaguer - with “Diamond Duels,” an in-depth look at baseball’s historic matchups, “Last Time Out,” a collection of stories about the final games of the game’s greatest players and several other books, all available on Amazon. He’s currently at work on a book on Bruce Springsteen.