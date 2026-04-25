No, Paul Benzer didn’t get to coach Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth or Walter Johnson. His association with the great game of baseball doesn’t quite go that far back.

But after spending more than 50 years on the field with a fungo bat in his hand, in the dugout, on the bench, or driving players and teams to diamonds all across the country, he thought it might be helpful to share some of what he’d learned.

“The Ride Home,” Benzer’s first book, ought to be required reading for every parent who encourages a kid to put on a uniform and head for the field. He focuses here on baseball - the game he loves - but honestly, Benzer’s homespun advice on what it takes to raise and support a young athlete could apply to any endeavor where you’re competing against others and, as is the way with all competitive sports, not always succeeding.

Paul Benzer's first book - "The Ride Home" should be required reading for baseball parents

My wife once texted me this at the start of a school year and it applies in lots of places. “They may not remember what you taught them, they will never forget how you made them feel.” Which you might say is the sweet spot for Benzer’s “The Ride Home.”

Recalling the magical moment when a not-particularly gifted player managed to get a hit on a team he was coaching, he writes, “Watching Marcus celebrate that single reminded me why I’d fallen in love with baseball in the first place. It wasn’t about the competition or the glory - it was about those moments of pure, unfiltered joy that only sports can provide.

“That’s when I knew I wanted to coach. Not because I thought I had all the answers…I wanted to be…someone who saw potential in every player, who understood that confidence was more important than talent, and who knew that the lessons learned on a baseball field would follow these kids for the rest of their lives.”

If you’ve ever coached a sport, baseball in particular, you know that there are some parents who seem to take it personally if their kid stinks. I remember one Dad, insisting to be heard over all else, screeching at his son from behind the screen while the worried kid was digging in, attempting to get himself a hit. “Get your elbow up! Be ready! You need to get that bat going. Let’s go!”

One of the parents of one of my son’s closest friends at the time - he had played and his dad was a baseball coach - found that he just couldn’t keep quiet when his son was pitching. After a bit, I had to go and speak to him and beg him to let me handle it, as his son’s coach. Facing the No. 2 team in our league, I called his pitches and he threw a two-hit shutout. Dad was quiet and also, all smiles, after.

A touching moment in Benzer’s book is a letter he says he wishes he could give to every parent in every stands. Here it is:

Dear Parent:

Your child doesn’t need a perfect performance to earn your love. They don’t need to get a hit, make a great play, or help their team win for you to be proud of them. They need to know that you see their effort, their courage, their growth - even when the scoreboard doesn’t reflect it.

“They need to know that the person they are matters more than the player they are. They need to feel your pride in their character, their kindness, their perseverance, not just their statistics.

“More important, they need the ride home to be a safe place where they can process their feelings, share their experiences, and feel connected to you - not judged by you.

“Your child is watching you just as much as you’re watching them. Make sure what they see is love, support and unconditional acceptance. Because at the end of the day, that’s what they’ll remember long after the last game is played.”

Now, that’s a beautiful letter from a man who’s seen it all, coached more kids than he can count and, for certain, has made a difference. And continues to.

My son, John, was fortunate enough to have Coach Benzer coach him at Cooperstown Dreams Park, then in travel ball in California. Once John played in the Perfect Game Summer League in Amsterdam, New York, Coach Benzer drove 90 minutes to give John an important message, one neither Dad nor son dared to say out loud.

He gave John a big hug, told him how proud he was of him and then said, as matter-of-fact as if he was giving him the time, “Of course, you’re going to play in the big leagues.”

He was right.

“The Ride Home” by Coach Paul “Bucket” Benzer is available on the website: “ReadPaulBenzer.Com” or on Amazon.

Author John Nogowski regularly consulted with old friend Coach Paul “Bucket” Benzer during the writing of “Diamond Duels,” his most recent baseball book, a deep dive into baseball’s historic matchups. His first baseball book, “Last Time Out,” is a collection of stories about the final games of baseball’s greatest players. Those books, along with “The Ride Home” are available on Amazon.