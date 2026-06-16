History should not be adjustable. What happened is what happened. Period. We should not be able to color outside the lines, should we? We all have our favorites, I get that. But reality is reality and the facts are the facts.

When I happened to see a Joe Frazier fan the other day insisting that “Joe never ducked anybody.” Well, either this guy has a short, convenient memory or maybe he wasn’t alive when this stuff was going down, like Joe’s hand-picked opponents did so quickly. Namely, Dave Zyglewicz (on the way up), then Terry Daniels and Ron Stander. Really?

Reading that fan’s comment, I was immediately reminded of this unholy trio of “opponents” that Joe fought, two of whom came after he won a well-deserved 15-round unanimous decision win over the previously undefeated Muhammad Ali on a day that will live in infamy for Ali fans, March 8, 1971. Joe didn’t duck anybody?

These guys were nowhere near the Top Ten, outside of their local tavern. When you’re the champion, shouldn’t you defend your title against qualified contenders? That’s the way you’re supposed to do it, isn’t it?

While I can’t quibble with the decision in the first fight, when Joe flattened Ali in the 15th round and nearly did in the 11th, also keep in mind that of the three scorecards for the fight, Referee Arthur Mercante (8-6-1), judges Artie Aidala (9-6) and Bill Recht (11-4…wonder how he found his way home), Ali managed to get at least one vote in 10 of those other 13 rounds, giving Frazier the 11th and 15th. That’s a close fight. Frazier deserved the win and on that night, was at the peak of his game.

But before we start throwing him up in the all-time rankings, let’s remember George Foreman bounced him off the canvas six times in two rounds in 1973, when Frazier was in his prime, then KO’d him again three years later, probably after the cobwebs cleared for Joe.

Terry Daniels, Ron Stander and Dave Zyglewicz - Joe Frazier's "carefully chosen" foes

Since Muhammad Ali had his title taken away by the courts and the Ali we saw vs. Jerry Quarry was a long way from the guy that stopped Zora Folley, we never got to see Prime Ali vs. Frazier. Had he been able to keep on fighting, chances are he would have met Frazier long before 1971, the money would have been too hard to resist for both camps. In my mind, the 1967 or 1968 Ali would have handily outpointed Frazier as he did everyone else he met. And unlike Joe, and this may piss Frazier fans off, Ali fought everybody.

Why didn’t Joe fight Ken Norton? Or Mac Foster? Or Ron Lyle? Or Earnie Shavers? You know why. If Oscar Bonavena can put you on the floor twice (which he did), and Frazier had to struggle to win a 15-round decision against the not-exactly stylish modern “Bull of The Pampas,” you have to be careful. And they were with Joe.

Now to give Frazier credit, he did deflate blubbery Buster Mathis (243 pounds to Joe’s 204 after Buster dropped a bunch) when they met in 1968 after Buster beat him in the Olympic Trials. Frazier also beat Jerry Quarry twice and George Chuvalo, who were, at least, contenders.

But of Ring Magazine’s Top Ten heavyweights of 1973, he fought just four - Foreman, which didn’t go well, Ali, whom he would lose to twice more and Bonavena, whom he beat twice after getting decked twice in the first fight, and Quarry, whom he also beat twice, the first time in a war.

In 1969, you could have added Leotis Martin to that Top Ten list after his KO win over Sonny Liston. There are those who insist Frazier wanted no part of Martin at the time. Unfortunately, Martin had to retire due to a detached retina. It would have been a good fight.

Watching the Frazier-Foreman II fight this afternoon - and you can say Joe was, like Ali vs. Leon Spinks or Jimmy Young, well past his prime in that fight - it’s impossible to imagine him ever beating Foreman. Or a prime Sonny Liston. I could go on.

Yeah, he was great the night he beat Ali. Give him that. But otherwise, when he was a champion, not much there. Terry Daniels. Ron Stander. Really?

Sure, he was tough, he had one of the best left hooks in boxing history and to Yancey Durham’s credit, just like Cus D’Amato with Floyd Patterson, Durham was shrewd in the way he steered his man to the title. Patterson, incidentally, was just 33 in 1968 and as always, in great shape. Might he have been a good guy for Joe to fight on the way up?

Because of the way boxing is, whoever happens to be champion at a given time can pick and choose who he wants to defend his title against, generally within a year. But it’s not a hard and fast rule. Jack Johnson went over two years without defending his title. Same for Jack Dempsey.

Usually it’s a matter of honor. You’re the champ and you want to prove to everyone you can, like John L. Sullivan used to brag, “lick any son of a bitch” in the house. Floyd Patterson, for example, knew that it was unlikely he would be able to beat Sonny Liston (two first-round KO’s!) but as champ, he felt an obligation. So he fought him twice and each time got decked in less than a full round.

We don’t know what went on for sure in the Frazier camp. Maybe Joe did want to fight Norton, Lyle, Shavers, Mac Foster or some of the other challengers. Or he did want to give Ali another chance before Foreman flattened him in January of 1973.

But it sure didn’t look it. That’s history, folks. It doesn’t blink.