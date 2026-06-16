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Jeff Pomerantz's avatar
Jeff Pomerantz
5h

John- I respectfully have to disagree with your analysis. In looking at great champions’ records one inevitably sees some of their opponents and wonder how they could have fought such no-names. For example, in the period between winning the heavyweight title from Liston to regaining it from Foreman Ali fought Brian London, Jurgen Blin, Alvin Lewis, and Rudie Lubbers. I think any of these men could have qualified for Joe Louis’ Bum-of-the-month club. He also fought fighters such as Archie Moore (who was almost 50 years old), Zora Foley, and Cleveland Williams who were far past their primes.

I’m not suggesting that Ali ducked anyone but to say that there are usually only a small number of fighters in the heavyweight division at a given time who really belong in the ring with a great champion. I don’t recall the press or the public demanding that Frazier fight Ron Lyle. If Frazier ducked the big punchers why did he agree to fight George Foreman the first time? While it was understood that Foreman was a tremendous puncher the general consensus was that Frazier (who was champion) would handle him.

I leave the final comment about Joe Frazier to Ali. After their third fight he described the experience as being “close to death.” I would think Ali would rank Frazier high on the list of great heavyweights.

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Binsey Haugr's avatar
Binsey Haugr
6hEdited

Good piece. Joe’s moment was 3/8/71. One of the best ring performances ever against a truly great opponent. Not many fighters beat Joe that night. Right there with Duran against Leonard the first time.

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