OK, America, I will admit it’s not a good sign that yours truly, the ace crackerjack sports reporter who spent a quarter of a century on the sports beat was able to cover two Super Bowls in my glory days. My memories of each one are, honestly, pretty cloudy.

The first Super Bowl I covered was up in Atlanta in 1994 where the Dallas Cowboys, coached by Barry Switzer (Yes, that’s how long ago it was) faced Marv Levy and his Buffalo Bills, who were in their fourth straight losing Super Bowl. And my two dominant memories of the Super Bowl experience were, first, the halftime show, part of which featured the Georgia Satellites, who had a one-hit wonder song at the time “Keep Your Hands To Yourself.”

Yet the Satellites walked out onto the field with no amps, no plugs in their guitars and appeared to be screwing around while the song blared over the loudspeaker. These were the days before we knew much about lip synching. I liked the song — until I saw this.

The second thing I remember from this Super Bowl was how I prayed — as, I suspect, many members of the media did — for Dallas’s Michael Irvin to suddenly be struck down with laryngitis. Once coach Barry Switzer won the game — the Cowboys overmatched the poor Bills, Irvin insisted on beseeching members of the media at obnoxious maximum volume to “GIVE HIM HIS DUE,” again and again and again as if we were all to kneel or give him our first-born son. Nobody within earshot, as I recall, had asked for Irvin’s opinion; we were assured we were going to get it anyway.

Super Bowl LX (60) - New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

The second Super Bowl I covered was in Miami at Joe Robbie Stadium. San Francisco was a 49-26 winner over the San Diego Chargers in 1995 and I don’t remember a thing about the game but they did give everyone a Super Bowl seat cushion. And I think that said something about the game itself.

There is so much hype, generally two weeks of it, that by the time the game rolls around, there’s almost no way that whatever heroics happen to take place on the gridiron, it’s hard for anybody in the press box to be impressed. Or so it looked to a first-time Super Bowl correspondent.

Of course, I watched the Tom Brady 28-3 comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 from my living room. Had I covered that Super Bowl, I suspect that would have moved the needle.

There have been 59 of these Super Bowls and I’ve watched most of them. I remember watching the first one, a Green Bay win, in black and white, I remember rooting for the Baltimore Colts against Joe Willie Namath — even though I was an AFL guy — and there were a few years when I worked in Michigan where they held a big-time youth hockey tournament called The Silver Stick that I had to cover. So I missed a few Super Bowls. Which was probably healthy.

When it comes to all-time television ratings, it’s the Super Bowls that dominate. Only us putting a man on the moon in 1969 could break into the top list of Super Bowl TV ratings dominance. That doesn’t necessarily mean they were good games and many of them weren’t.

Nonetheless, it is a national event; a Sunday when advertisers skyjack their prices and come up with what they think will be dazzling commercials, where being selected to perform a halftime show falls just short of being personally blessed by The Pope and the game, yes, there will be a football game played in there somewhere.

At this stage of Super Bowl Week, the Seattle Seahawks are four-to-five point favorites which the “experts” seem to agree with. The Patriots’ rip-snorting run through a not-all-that-great schedule has some folks skeptical, which is understandable. Plus QB Drake Maye has had some shoulder problems, according to the team’s injury report, and since everybody seems to think the Patriots need to put up a lot of points to have a chance, that’s concerning, too.

But one thing about the Super Bowl is you never know who will step up. The last time the Patriots played the Seahawks in 2015, it was defensive back Malcolm Butler, not exactly a household name, who made a game-saving interception at the goal line. Patriots’ QB Tom Brady was actually named the game’s MVP and was awarded a truck but gifted the truck to Butler, who still drives it.

In 2003, old friend former FSU standout Dexter Jackson from Quincy, playing for Tampa Bay, picked off two passes in the first half of a win over the Oakland Raiders and was named the game’s MVP. Chances are nobody had him in the pre-game pool.

Of course, I’ll be watching Sunday evening along with hundreds of million Americans, some of whom, I assume, will show the excellent taste of rooting for the Patriots along with me. There will likely be would-be or budding sportswriters across this nation who might dream of their chance to cover the big game.

I’ll give it to you straight: the best thing about it, aside from the free seat cushion, is you don’t have to watch the commercials.