What if the Universe started to talk to you? Somebody, somewhere is trying to get a message to you, to make a point, get you thinking about the world you’re living in and finding a really strange way to do it. What if….?

Not to get too mystical on a warm and sunny April afternoon, sitting here at my laptop, listening to that old song again and again. How else to explain, sitting on the couch yesterday evening, waiting for the start of a baseball game, when this tune, this irresistible tune I hadn’t heard in years and years comes dancing across my head and wouldn’t let up? All night long. Had to hear it first thing this morning.

“Charlie don’t surf and we think he should…”

The Clash! It’s the 26th song on their 36-song opus “Sandanista,” Side Five, Song Two. It’s from 1980. That was when The Clash, feeling their oats after the slam-bang success of the brilliant “London Calling” got in the studio and decided to put out a three-record, six-sided set AT A REDUCED PRICE. Take that, CBS Records! Go for it, fellas!

There was so much there, great songs, some filler, an ironic children’s chorus of “Career Opportunities” - it was as if the band, riding the wave of the punk movement, could look into the future and wanted to warn us. And then there was “Charlie Don’t Surf.”

"Charlie Don't Surf" from The Clash's three-album set, "Sandanista" which included a lyric sheet

That first line is borrowed or stolen from the nightmarish Vietnam war film “Apocalypse Now” where psychotic Lieutenant Commander Bill Kilgore, played by Robert Duvall (the name is not an accident) hollers that phrase at his charges after a discussion of attack sites that includes a beach. And as you let that sink in, doesn’t it say so much about where we are now and where we were then, in Vietnam?

“Charlie (the enemy) don’t surf AND WE THINK HE SHOULD.” It’s frighteningly applicable to what’s going on now. Why shouldn’t we tell other people in other countries how to live? Isn’t that what we’re doing? Were The Clash prophetic or just expecting the worst from us all those years ago? Look at the next line…

“Everybody wants to rule the world. Must be something we get from birth. One truth is we never learn…”

Or what about this? Way before ICE.

“We been told to keep the strangers out. We don’t like ‘em starting to hang about, We don’t like ‘em all over town. Across the world we’re going to blow ‘em down.”

I haven’t really followed the war. Well, the latest one, that is, with Iran. Since Minneapolis, maybe even before that, I just can’t watch the news. Why, I was IN the newspaper business for 25 years, then was teaching kids for a dozen years after that. I’m not teaching anybody right now, do I really have to follow this stuff? It’s depressing. And which side are you listening to?

Joe Strummer, first known to the world as John Graham Mellor, the son of a British diplomat, left us a few days before Christmas twenty four years ago. He was the principal songwriter (and singer) for The Clash, a group that did its damndest to live up to the slogan “The only band that mattered,” riding the crest of the punk movement in the U.K..

Joe wrote protest songs from the start and he and the band turned out a succession of albums full of fierce, snarling songs of political, social and personal injustice. It seemed like he fully intended to live up to his famous line from “Clampdown” - “Let fury have the hour, anger can be power.”

This is a song, incidentally, 76-year-old Bruce Springsteen has appropriately appropriated for his current “Land of Hope and Dreams” tour. He sang it the other night in Los Angeles.

Well, Joe’s not here to sing out but Bruce is! With so much material around to get him stirred up, why, if Joe and The Clash were still here, even a triple album wouldn’t be enough room for them. You know he wouldn’t like what he was seeing. Who does?

“The reign of the superpowers must be over. So many armies can’t free the Earth. Soon the rock will roll over. Africa is choking on their Coca-Cola…”

You know that when Joe heard that line from Kilgore in “Apocalypse Now,” he immediately understood what “Charlie don’t surf” implied as well as the “we think he should,” part. It was a song he had to write. Just like this is a post I had to write. Forty-six years later, have things changed?

Aren’t we citizens supposed to keep up with things? You know, be informed? Well, maybe I am. And have been, thanks to The Clash and “Charlie Don’t Surf.”

But I wonder. Does the Universe have an echo?

HERE’S THE “APOCALYPSE NOW” CLIP…

John Nogowski is the author of several books, including two on baseball - “Diamond Duels,” a deep dive into baseball’s greatest matchups, “Last Time Out,” a collection of stories of the MLB finales of the game’s all-time stars, two books on music: “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” due later this year, and several other books. He regularly contributes to the Hartford Courant and has written a free Substack since May of 2024. He’s currently at work on a book on Bruce Springsteen. Stop in and say hi!