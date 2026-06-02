John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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HPB's avatar
HPB
42m

I’m a Hank fan, but there is some great music out there today. If you haven’t listened to them, I would suggest Tyler Childers ( Follow Me to Vergie ). Turnpike Troubadours (Diamonds & Gasoline album), and Randy Rogers Band ( In My Arms Instead) a long with many others are well worth the listen.

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Mick Chorba's avatar
Mick Chorba
2h

Well that's about exactly how I feel about it all. Couldn't agree more! - Mick

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