Are you a Dylanologist or a Bobolator? Did the Holocaust have a lasting impact on Bob Dylan and his music? Do you understand the concept of theodicy and how it applies to the career of the 84-year-old Nobel Laureate?

Author Ron Rosenbaum, who has written about all sorts of things including Adolf Hitler, William Shakespeare and J,D, Salinger, has a new book out that discusses many of these topics — and more — in “Bob Dylan: Things Have Changed.”

An accomplished author who has tackled some major subjects over a long career, you had to wonder what Rosenbaum would come up with about Bob Dylan? So let’s say this: If you’re a reader who likes your books to follow a straight and logical line, Rosenbaum is not for you.

Author Ron Rosenbaum and his latest book, “Bob Dylan Things Have Changed”

If you’re Ok with a writer jumping from a quote from Dylan’s “Desolation Row” in the same paragraph as details about the basement of the Munich Library when he was trying to explain Hitler to him deciding he was a Dylan Exceptionalist — “I thought of him as not just another singer/songwriter whose work I admired, played and replayed, rather, I incorporated him into my consciousness. His work became a kind of dark kaleidoscopic lens through which I viewed the world and related to people — those who got it and those who did not,” that’s what you’re in for.

Rosenbaum calls it a “kind of biography.” It’s more like, see the kinds of things I think about when I start really listening to Bob Dylan?

First, he says he prefers the term “Bobolator” to “Dylanologist” a phase he says “barely conceal(s)… an ignorant sneer.” He feels Dylanologists overpraise Dylan’s work, “insisting every word, every line is perfect.” That leaves me out. One listen to “Man Gave Names To All The Animals” will quickly dispel that notion.

“Theodicy” is Rosenbaum’s term for “a subdiscipline that focuses on evil, on the attempt to reconcile the persistence, often prevalence, of “radical evil.” or “His naked anger at the Old Testament God for not lifting a finger to save “His” people from the death camps.” Dylan, he feels, falls into this category. someone who is angry at God for his inaction.

In 1977, as Dylan was attempting to edit and cohere his film “Renaldo and Clara” (he did not succeed), Rosenbaum spent a week, talking with Dylan over lunch through constant clouds of cigarette smoke, asking Dylan about God and other topics.

That Dylan converted to a born-again Christian shortly after this time in Burbank only puzzled Rosenbaum all the more. Dylan’s one-sided rant “You either got faith or you got unbelief and there’s no neutral ground” turned Rosenbaum away for a while as it did many of his devoted fans.

“It’s one of the great scandals of American cultural criticism the way this woeful Dylan has been elided from view or wrenched into a false continuity with the Dylan of before or after,” he writes. “I can’t deny I felt personally hurt, As a Jew.”

But eventually, he comes around, starts back into Bob’s music again and even gets into a discussion at the close of the book, selecting what he says are some prime late Dylan songs, eleven of them that he says need to be saved, including the book’s title “Things Have Changed” which won Bob an Academy Award. He also singled out “Series Of Dreams” a song recorded for “Oh Mercy” which we would never have heard except for “Biograph,” and “Blind Willie McTell” another song that was the first one recorded for “Infidels” and kept in the can until “Biograph” as well as “Mississippi,” a song Rosenbaum feels is Dylan’s mea culpa for his “born again period” - “One thing I know I did wrong, stayed in Mississippi a day too long.”

It was twenty-eight years ago that this magazine cover caught my eye. An attempt to flush out reclusive author J.D. Salinger, who, at the time, was supposedly still writing every day but hadn’t published a story in 32 years, Rosenbaum plunged himself into Salinger’s low-key existence in Cornish, New Hampshire. His goal was explaining why the author had refused to publish a single word since 1965.

Salinger’s oft-criticized story “Hapworth 16, 1924” took up most of the June 19, 1965 issue of “The New Yorker.” There had been nothing since.

Rosenbaum wandered around Cornish, New Hampshire, trying to find out what the author was actually up to, what townsfolk said, why he made the decision to keep silent. Rosenbaum pulled out all the stops, finally finding Salinger’s secluded home and by the finish of the story, seemed to regret his intrusion into Salinger’s life.

His story closed this way: “The car paused at the bottom of the driveway. Seemed to take in my presence. And—if it could ever be said it was possible for a car to look furious—this car looked furious. Then roared off to the left, in the opposite direction from me, spraying mud.

“In the silence left behind, I felt terrible. I felt a wave of remorse strike me. I had wanted to be known to S. as a serious seeker, someone who understood him and his silence, someone who respected his silent privacy—but perhaps someone he might want to speak to (because of my exegetical insights, of course). But now I felt that, inevitably, it looked to S. as if I were a doorstepper. I felt my intrusive driveway presence might inadvertently change S.’s mind about releasing “Hapworth,” about releasing anything—that I might have thus ineradicably altered the course of literary history. If S. was Punxsutawney Phil, I was his Shadow. He’d retreat into his burrow; his wintry silence would never end.”

The investigator wondered if he’d done the wrong thing. Will he think that here?

Rosenbaum’s rambling, far-ranging discussion of Bob Dylan, his music, his place in history, is a bit like overhearing a windy lecture from a sometimes brilliant, sometimes blustery professor, tossing out wisdom and blarney in equal measure.

He closes the book in unexpected fashion quoting at length from Dylan’s Nobel Prize Lecture, a requirement for Dylan to win the money prize.

Somewhat surprisingly, Dylan went into detail about Erich Maria Remarque’s World War I novel “All Quiet On The Western Front,” which he calls a “moral horror story.” Rosenbaum quotes from Dylan’s lecture.

“Day after day, the hornets bite you and worms lap your blood. You’re a cornered animal. You don’t fit anywhere. The falling rain is monotonous. There’s endless assaults, poison gas, nerve gas, morphine, burning streams of gasoline, scavenging and scabbing for food, influenza, typhus, dysentery. Life is breaking down all around you and the shells are whistling…

“All that culture from a thousand years ago, that philosophy, that wisdom - Plato, Aristotle, Socrates - what happened to it? It should have prevented this…

“Then you notice the cherry blossoms, and you see that nature is unaffected by all this. Poplar trees, the red butterflies, the fragile beauty of flowers, the sun - you see how nature is indifferent to it all. All the violence and suffering of all mankind. Nature doesn’t even notice it…

“I put this book down and closed it up. I never wanted to read a war novel ever again and I never did.”

Bob Dylan certainly got Ron Rosenbaum thinking about all kinds of things. War. God. Hitler. The Holocaust. Theodicy. Bobolators. He might get you thinking, too.

