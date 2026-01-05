Thirty-three years ago, at precisely 5:11 p.m. on a windy, snowy day in Port Huron, Michigan, my favorite all-time baseball player arrived, out of uniform.

It was a thrilling moment — for several reasons. One was the excited cry of our obstetrician Dr. John Murphy, “John! “You’ve got a son!” Two was the wide-eyed, open-mouthed look of Mom, who had been operating on false information based on a nurse’s misread of her final ultrasound and had surreptitiously visited Carter’s and purchased a lovely pink outfit, stuffed way down in her bag. This uniform would not do.

Three was the excited Dad, a veteran sportswriter who’d written about both Dr. Murphy’s sons - both baseball players — who was now simply in awe of the event taking place before his eyes. My own homegrown, first-round pick! What a moment!

As I write this on a cool, gray January afternoon, it doesn’t seem all that long ago. I imagine many parents feel that way. How did their kids grow up so fast? How did the time disappear?

In that magical moment, I could not possibly have imagined that 10,414 days later, that same player, John Nogowski Jr., would step into the batter’s box at New York’s Citi Field, facing the New York Mets’ fearsome 100-MPH throwing closer Edwin Diaz, one out away from sealing a Mets’ victory and, to the horror of thousands of Mets’ fans and to the delight of hundreds of Pirates’ fans — including Mom and Dad on hand —lash Diaz’s very first pitch into left field, improbably tying the game they went on to win, his 14th hit in his very first week as a Pittsburgh Pirate. And yes, the announcers threw around the word “legend.” Pretty wild stuff…

On July 11, 2021, “Nogo” collects his 14th hit as a Pirate, tying the game in the 9th!

The first inkling that Mom and I had that Nogo might have some real baseball talent was a birthday party we attended over at one of his little friends from day care. There were a bunch of kids there, maybe five or six years old and the back yard was full of parents and a swing set and one dad brought out a whiffleball and bat and one by one, the boys took their turns at the plate. Since it was so early in their careers, most of the hitters struggled to hit the slow, underhand tosses. Then John stepped up and on his first swing — just like he would do against Diaz — he hit the ball completely out of the back yard. Of course, he and I had been playing whiffleball at home for a while now. He caught his first fly ball on Father’s Day at age 4. But as a Dad, you don’t know how your son compares to others. Until then.

From there, it seemed like there was a whiffleball game in our front yard every night until dark as soon as I got home. “Dad, can I get the guys?” There was the Cub League Phillies, the Meridien Park All-Stars, then hours in the cage, he and I, up at Chiles. Then Advanced Play, batting .714, playing a nifty left-handed shortstop for the champion Sheriffs, showing a little shrewdness, too. In one game, an opponent surprised himself by slamming a double against our team. As he happily arrived at second, the ball still in play (in John’s glove), the kid looked around, beaming. “Hey, nice hit,” John called to him as he approached. “but that base is dirty. I’m kind of funny about that. Do you mind?” “Not at all,” the runner said, stepping off the base. And John tagged him out.

Then it was twice hitting over .500 at North Florida Christian, starting in left field in the title game as an 8th grader, driving in the first run. Homering in his first at bat in the championship game as a senior, a second state title. Then Florida State and the minor leagues, a brief stint in Sioux City, the Cardinals landing him in Double A, then starting at first base in Chicago a few years later, collecting his first major-league hit off Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel. Then the trade to Pittsburgh, 14 hits in a week, a four-hit game the same day he, normally a first baseman, came in to shut out the Braves in the 9th inning, throwing 56 MPH, turning a snappy double play to end the inning.

He was actually doing, on a major-league field, the kinds of things we’d dreamed about all those nights out in our front yard, worn places in the grass for the bases, neighborhood friends laughing and joking, having the time of their lives while John was dreaming big. Probably even bigger than Mom and I.

That was the hat he wore for his big-league debut, Aug. 16, 2020

John and I had an unspoken agreement. We never once said he was going to play in the major leagues. Never mentioned it once. Not after the back-to-back Dizzy Dean World Series MVPs, not after earning Player of the Year honors playing in Amsterdam, not after playing for his hometown team, the Florida State Seminoles.

The first time anybody said it was when John’s travel ball coach from California, Paul “Bucket” Benzer, drove an hour or so to see him in Amsterdam. He had coached him in Cooperstown, in travel ball. He knew the game. He knew John.

The two greeted one another with big smiles and hugs. And Benzer looked him square in the eye. “Of course, you’re going to play in the majors,” he told him flat out. Wide-eyed, John immediately looked at me and I just smiled and shrugged. It was out in the universe now.

Maybe five years later, a week before my birthday, there he was at first base in Chicago’s Comiskey Park in a Cardinal uniform. In the majors. Big dreams.

As you can see, a lot can happen in 33 years. What a thrill to get to watch it all. Happy 33rd, my favorite player! Can’t wait to see what comes next…