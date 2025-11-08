John’s Substack

Matthew Plascencia
Nov 15

Walden is one of my favorite books. I love the way it's written. Such elegant prose.

I picked up such hints of reverance towards nature in his writing. I am also very keen on liking his attention to detail in many situations. It's been a while since I read the book and I'm being inspired to read it again.

William Routhier's avatar
William Routhier
Nov 9Edited

I look forward to fellow NH-ite Ken Burn's piece on Thoreau. It should be very illuminating. This writer Kathryn Schulz obviously set out with an agenda, and looked for what she wanted to find. In my own reading of Walden, I found a character not dissimilar to the one she presents in the article. Thoreau was indeed as contrary and cranky a New Englander as has ever been. His recipe for rye bread, is, I believe, rye flour, salt and water. No yeast. It'd be like eating a rye brick. He's as dour and castigating of other human beings as you can be, and to me, that's his bitter charm. Like the Jesus who says, "Let the dead bury the dead," Thoreau similarly demands you follow him and nothing else. You father is dead, Jesus meant, what's to find there? Come with me.

The whole business of Thoreau going home for cookies and other food is also true. I live in a cabin out in the woods, with electricity and plumbing, but I heat with wood, live mostly by myself, my main company is people I work with at the Inn, who are a great group of people who I really like and consider to be friends. I also commune with the birds who come for seed. And a red squirrel who isn't scared of me. I don't mythologize myself over any of this the way Thoreau does.

The thing is, he was flawed, insufferable in some ways, singular, uninterested in joining in on what people did, lacking friendliness, self-righteous to an extreme, and yet, and yet, when he wrote about his thoughts, they reached the heights of the most sublime philosophers. He was a nature mystic. How nice a guy was Aristotle? Who advocated slavery. Plato? Plato hated poetry. The point isn't to criticize personal attributes such as Thoreau had, the point is to look at the sentences he wrote. A lot of women called Picasso an assh*le, to paraphrase Jonathan Richman. Does that ruin the work? Of course not. Poe and Lovecraft were racist. Whitman had questionable personal hygiene. Wallace Stevens was cold to his wife. Who cares? There are no heroes in this world. Only human beings. And Thoreau wrote some of the greatest thoughts ever put to paper. Let's consider that instead, and accept the flaws as part and parcel. This whole trend of cancelling people for their weaknesses and transgressions is really arrogance disguised as enlightened attitude.

Having said that, I can't for the life of me watch Will Smith in anything. And I did used to like him. Oh, well, I'm flawed too, too flawed to be as righteously correct as Kathryn.

