EDITOR’S NOTE: Good morning, my Substack friends. The very best news I’ve heard of late was this little tidbit that leaked out from an interview with the great Ken Burns in the Boston Globe. And that is…his NEXT project. We’re of course eager to see what he did with the American Revolution which is due out in a couple of weeks. I loved what he did with Muhammad Ali, with Ernest Hemingway (leaned a little more on the sex angle than was necessary), the Mark Twain piece was wonderful, really worth savoring again and of course, Baseball, which was a definitive series that changed how we see documentaries. And he’s a New Hampshire man! So what’s the big deal that has Nogo psyched on a sunny Saturday morning — Ken Burns’ next project is a three-part series on my man, Henry David Thoreau! I cannot wait to see that one. This is one of my very first Substack posts, about one of my proudest assignments for my AP Literature students. Kathryn Shulz did what I thought was one of the most wrong-headed, mean-spirited unjust hatchet jobs on Henry Thoreau in the New Yorker - “Pond Scum” — can you imagine? So I let my students read her work - and respond. And they sure as hell did. I would agree, the author of his piece is a far more celebrated writer than I am. She might be right. But I don’t think so. In fact, I think she’s dead-ass wrong. Do you? Write me!

THOREAU’S RAW DEAL

So far – and we’re going on ten years now – I have been unable to find it in my heart to forgive Kathryn Schulz.

A writer for New Yorker Magazine, a winner of the Pulitzer Prize for what I would imagine was her previous work, she somehow thought it would be a good idea to unleash an unprovoked, unwarranted, unjustified hatchet job on the life and legacy of this erstwhile former Concord resident, intellectual rabble rouser, surveyor, enthusiastic skater, failed author in his time, a guy who happened to be a Walden Pond resident for two years, two months and two days, beginning on July 4, 1845.

We are talking, of course, about Henry David Thoreau, the author of the aforementioned “Walden” as well as “Civil Disobedience” and other works; a man whose written words had a profound impact on such disparate leaders as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela, Joan Baez, Leo Tolstoy, Emma Goldman and uh, Prince.

Ok, just kidding about Prince.

My visit to Thoreau’s cabin - in the wintertime

In the October 19, 2015 issue of the New Yorker, Schulz published “Pond Scum” – a coarsely titled, almost incredibly mean-spirited screed that to these eyes might have been even more vindictive than the two previous literary Hall of Fame eviscerations; H.L. Mencken’s immolation of what was left of William Jennings Bryan after the embarrassment of the Monkey Trial in 1925 and Hunter S. Thompson’s “He should have been buried at sea” breakdance on the grave of Richard Milhous Nixon in 1994.

After the Scopes trial ended (The topic was: “Should evolution be taught in the classroom?”) Bryan had the good fortune to die of a heart attack before he could read Mencken’s piece, which might have done the trick. Nixon was well aware of Thompson’s sentiments about him – Hunter was on Nixon’s Enemies List, perhaps with a gold star. Hunter’s nasty dance of glee on his grave would not have surprised him.

So why did Schulz get her considerable dander so up about lonesome Henry Thoreau, dead all these years (gone from tuberculosis at 44 in 1862.) Was she upset at some blue-haired, “Walden”-reading, college-age barista who fouled up her mid-afternoon latte?

The drop head on the New Yorker story - “Why, given his hypocrisy, sanctimony, and misanthropy, has Thoreau been so cherished?” – hints at her frustration with what she evidently feels is the injustice of history’s generally kindly recollection of the eccentric but thoughtful Concordian.

Her screed begins with a shipwreck, which metaphorically speaking IS appropriate, considering what she is about to spout here. The brig St. John, full of 120 or so Irish immigrants fleeing the famine, has wrecked, only nine crew members and a dozen passengers survived the storm outside Cohasset Harbor.

A couple days later, Thoreau checks the scene out. And what he writes about the experience sets Schulz off.

“The visitor from Concord, surveying all this, found himself unmoved,” she writes. “On the whole,” he wrote, “it was not so impressive a scene as I might have expected. If I had found one body cast upon the beach in some lonely place, it would have affected me more. I sympathized rather with the winds and waves, as if to toss and mangle these poor human bodies was the order of the day. If this was the law of Nature, why waste any time in awe or pity?”

Now if you’ve read Thoreau before, understood the reverence he held for Nature with a capital “N” and understood that when it came to showing outward emotion, that wasn’t his specialty, you might not have been all that shocked. Schulz was.

“Who was this cold-eyed man who saw in loss of life only aesthetic gain,” she writes with an air of indignation. “… who identified not with the drowned or the bereaved but with the storm?”

This is the big body blow, the knockout punch? Because he wasn’t all weepy over the awful wreck? If you’d read Thoreau before – which you have to assume as accomplished a writer as Schulz has already done – you’d understand that he had a whole different perspective on the whole Nature vs. Man or Nature vs. Animal thing. He was essentially a vegetarian and unlike just about everyone he knew, was willing to write about it.

“Whatever my own practice may be,” he wrote in “Walden’s” “Higher Laws” chapter. “I have no doubt that it is part of the destiny of the human race, in its gradual improvement, to leave off eating animals, as surely as the savage tribes have left off eating each other when they came into contact with the more civilized.”

Our improvement has apparently been more gradual than he thought.

As for mankind, Thoreau was perhaps more skeptical than most. He wrote in his Journal in 1851: “It often happens that a man is more humanely related to a cat or dog than to any human being.”

Or this in “Walden’s” “Winter Visitors” chapter. “I once had a sparrow alight on my shoulder for a moment, while I was hoeing in a village garden, and I felt that I was more distinguished by that circumstance than I should have been by any epaulet I could have worn.”

Or this: “We slander the hyena; man is the fiercest and cruelest animal.”

Or as he wrote to a friend: “What right have I to grieve, who have not ceased to wonder? We feel at first as if some opportunities of kindness and sympathy were lost, but learn afterward that any pure grief is ample recompense for all. That is, if we are faithful; for a great grief is but sympathy with the soul that disposes events, and is as natural as the resin on Arabian trees. Only Nature has a right to grieve perpetually, for she only is innocent.”

Henry Thoreau did not think like most people. He was proud, maybe even insistent, NOT to, with way more respect for animals and nature than possibly anyone he knew. Just a cursory glance at these quotes illustrate that, don’t they?

When he retired to the cabin on Walden Pond – “I went to the woods to live deliberately…” you know the famous quote, he was trying to find something in himself. Which, in turn, led to him writing “Walden” ostensibly about what he saw in his two years at the pond but really, a look inside, too, which is why I believe – despite its many flaws – it still connects with readers.

Schulz doesn’t see that. “Walden” is less a cornerstone work of environmental literature than the original cabin porn,” she writes. “A fantasy about rustic life divorced from the reality of living in the woods, and especially, a fantasy about escaping the entanglements and responsibilities of living among other people.”

A fantasy? He DID it. Yeah, he went home once in a while for a meal, maybe to use the bathroom. He talked to other human beings and squirrels with equal ardor. To me, it wasn’t an escape but a conscious move to not worry about others or their issues but to focus on the person he knew best. Himself.

She sees something else: “Self-obsessed, narcissistic, fanatical about self-control, adamant that he required nothing beyond himself to understand and thrive in the world.”

Did he thrive? Well, he wrote a book that didn’t do much in his lifetime but one that found one helluva audience after he was gone. He seemed to do what he wanted to – he examined the world around him with such intensity, measuring and writing and noting and noticing, he sure didn’t seem like he was missing anything. At Middlebury College, they have Thoreau’s own copy of “Walden” with all sorts of notes and corrections written in pencil in the margins. When you’ve written a book and you’re still trying to update it, correct it, make it perfect, well, doesn’t sound like he had a bad life.

Thoreau’s own copy - amended by his own hand - of “Walden”

Schulz doesn’t see it that way.

“As it turns out, very little counted as life for Thoreau,” she writes as if she were there. “Food, drink, friends, family, community, tradition, most work, most education, most conversation: all this he dismissed as outside the real business of living.”

This is not true. He hosted watermelon parties, had regular visitors, was always walking somewhere, surveying things, getting around town. People knew him.

“Although Thoreau also found no place in life for organized religion, the criteria by which he drew such distinctions were, at base, religious. A dualist all the way down, he divided himself into soul and body, and never could accept the latter. “I love any other piece of nature, almost, better,” he confided to his journal.

Now if Schulz READ what she just quoted – “I love any other piece of nature, almost, better” – is the fact that he wasn’t all weepy and teary about the shipwreck at the start of the story all that big a surprise? He was a Transcendentalist! He was trying to TRANSCEND the whole business of religion and church and Puritanism and all that.

If you want to know what WAS sacred to Thoreau, read this, from his Journal, January 15, 1857, five years before he died. ‘

“The tracks of the mice near the head of Well Meadow were particularly interesting…they suggest an airy lightness in the body that impressed them…Such is the delicacy of the impression on the surface of the lightest snow, where other creatures sink, and night, too, being the season where these tracks are made; they remind me of a fairy revel. It is almost as good as if the actors were here. I can easily imagine all the rest. Hopping is expressed by the tracks themselves. Yet I should like much to see by broad daylight a company of these revellers hoping over the snow. There is a still life in America that is little observed or dreamed of. Here were possible auditors and critics which the lecturers at the Lyceum last night did not think of. How snug they are somewhere under the snow now, not to be thought of, if it were not for these pretty tracks…So it was many thousands of years before Gutenberg invented printing with his types, and so it will be so many thousands of years after his types are forgotten, perchance. The deer mouse will be printing on the snow of Well Meadow to be read by a new race of men.”

Schulz missed THIS Thoreau, almost a poet when it came to examining and loving Nature, something that occupied much of his life at Walden and after. Her bitterness, a meanness really, just seems so over the top. How and why do so many people continue to love what he wrote, long after he was gone? There has to be something magical there, whatever his personal contradictions.

Schulz won’t let herself see it. Let’s face it - she really doesn’t like this guy.

“The physical realities of being human appalled him. “The wonder is how they, how you and I, can live this slimy, beastly life, eating and drinking,” he wrote in “Walden.” Only by denying such appetites could he feel that he was tending adequately to his soul.”

Well, who the hell is she to talk about his soul? If he didn’t want to drink or eat like some of the heathens around him, that dooms his soul? Yeah, he was an odd duck, full of pronouncements about all sorts of things – the kind of thing you do when you have a lot of alone time. But it wasn’t like he was unhappy. You certainly don’t get that from “Walden” which is why, even with his narcissism, misanthropy (?) people still read, listen to podcasts, revere Walden Pond and him. Approaching 160 years after his death. Maybe we have to count on Ken Burns to right that sinking ship. Let’s hope.

When I had a chance to visit Walden a few years ago and step inside a replica of Thoreau’s cabin (they could precisely recreate it because of his careful – and shared – measurements) it was a chilly February day. There was a thin layer of ice gathered around the feet of a small cast-iron statue of Thoreau. I had to traverse the ice to get into the cabin.

As I gingerly walked across that shiny, bright surface glinting in the afternoon sun, I could almost hear Henry telling me to always be careful on thin ice, on any frozen surfaces, especially with frozen ideas.

I put my hand on his hat as I passed by and winked at the statue. Thanks, Hank.