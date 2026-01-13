EDITOR’S NOTE: I’ll be doing my first book signing of 2026 on Saturday at the Books A Million, 3521 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee. Here’s a Substack about one of the most unusual chapters in “Diamond Duels” - “Outliers!”

It’s been a fast ten months since Lyons Press published my second baseball book, “Diamond Duels.” Last summer, I got a chance to chat on national MLB radio with Ed Randall and Kevin Kennedy on their “Remember When” show. I also got to present at the national SABR Convention (Society of American Baseball Research) in Dallas and gave a presentation for our local chapter of SABR. (Thanks, Matt!)

I was also fortunate enough to do a couple of book signings in Pittsburgh, and local signings at The Bookshelf in Thomasville, Midtown Reader, Barnes & Noble and Books A Million. For an author to get a chance to meet some of his readers, it’s always a treat, something I always look forward to.

Since “Diamond Duels” was so much fun to write and chock full of little details that I’d wager even the most die-hard baseball fan didn’t know, as a prelude to next Saturday’s book signing to talk a little bit about chapters that’ll surprise you.

For example, my chapter 15: “Outliers: Great Hitters, Obscure Pitchers.”

You may remember back in 1957, Boston’s Ted Williams, then 38, came within a few points of hitting .400 once again. Ted wound up at .388, the oldest player to ever win a batting title. If it weren’t for one pitcher, a former teammate yet, he might have hit .400 once more.

You probably never heard of Jim Wilson, who was the very definition of a journeyman major-league pitcher with an 86-89 lifetime record. In that 1957 season, Wilson held Ted to a dismal 3-for-17 (.177) average. Erase those at bats, give Ted an infield hit and he’s at .400!

Williams did homer against him the final time he faced him as he homered in his first at bat against the guy. But that final HR in 1958 only raised his career mark against him to 6-for-36, (.167.)

What do you know about Sam “Toothpick” Jones, 103-104 lifetime for several major-league teams? Against the great Stan Musial, he was Walter Johnson, Tom Seaver and Randy Johnson combined. Musial might have hit .300 against just about everybody (vs. Warren Spahn .321 in 356 at bats!, Robin Roberts .384, Sandy Koufax .342, Don Newcombe .349, Don Drysdale .324.) but facing “Toothpick,” Stan might as well have used one instead of a bat. Jones, a righty curveballer, held Musial to 6-for-49 (.122) just one double.

Fun, isn’t it? Baseball is such an intricate sport, no matter how good a hitter you are, there is a pitcher out there who has your number. That’s what “Outliers” is all about.

Take a look at this non-hit list: Recognize a few Hall of Famers?

Joe DiMaggio vs. Billy Pierce (4-for-30, .133) Rogers Hornsby vs. Ben Cantwell (3-23, .130) Frank Thomas vs. Pedro Martinez (2-for-24, .083) Lou Gehrig vs. Ken Chase (3-22, .136) Hank Aaron vs. Don Wilson (5-for-34 .147) Rickey Henderson vs. Randy Johnson (7-for-85, .119)

Unless you’re a member of the DiPino family, chances are you’ve never heard of the guy. A bonafide Hall of Fame batter faced him 20 times over the years with almost no success. We’re talking about a great hitter who never struck once out against a slew of Atlanta Braves’ Cy Young winners, Greg Maddux (.429), John Smoltz (.462), Tom Glavine (.312), ripped Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley for a .412 average and was the scourge of the National League for his entire career.

But Tony Gwynn simply could not hit Frank DiPino. He was just 1-for-20 against him, 0-for-5 as an Astro, 1-for-8 as a Cub, 0-for-7 as a Cardinal. He got himself a win as a Cub against the Padres, fanning Gwynn in an extra-inning game.

“Diamond Duels” is a deep dive into some of the numbers and stories from the game’s glorious past. Did you ever wonder how Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio did head-to-head? There’s a chapter on that. What about comparing the careers of Lefty Grove and Sandy Koufax? If you were a GM, which pitcher would you choose?

To me, one of the most fascinating chapters was about the great Hank Aaron, who started his career 1-for-23 against the Dodgers’ side-arming fireballer Don Drysdale yet wound up hitting a career-best 17 home runs off the guy. Hitters can learn, too.

John Nogowski is the author of ten books, including two about baseball - Diamond Duels and Last Time Out, a collection of stories about the MLB finales of the game’s greatest players, a comprehensive book on the career of Bob Dylan (3 editions) “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography), a forthcoming book on the career of Neil Young (due in 2026), a book on my experience Teaching Huckleberry Finn at a minority school and a book on my first job: “Nashua: How Ronald Reagan led us to Donald Trump,” a look back at the contentious Republican New Hampshire primary of 1980 and my first newspaper job.