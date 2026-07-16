So far, and I hope I’m not giving record companies yet another way to take our money but wouldn’t it be interesting - if there was some way to do it - to find out exactly how much time we’ve actually spent listening to a particular artist. You know, some sort of tape machine up in our brains or in our inner ears that lets us know how many actual hours we’ve spent with the assorted artists in our record collection.

Since I’ve written three editions of a book on Bob Dylan, you’d have to think he’d be up there on my personal list. And the guy has been making records since the 1960’s. My new Neil Young book should be out at the end of the year or the beginning of next so I spent a lot of hours with him last year. And since I’m working on a Bruce Springsteen book at the moment, there’s a lot of Bruce, too. But there has been since I first saw him the day he finished the “Born To Run” album in 1975.

But you know who I bet would be a surprise on my personal list, maybe even to him if he was still around to look at the numbers? Tom Petty.

Tom Petty's song aren't simple, he explains to Paul Zollo in Zollo's terrific "Conversations With Tom Petty"

It’s hard to believe that we lost the guy nearly a decade ago at the end of a grueling tour he was trying to finish with a broken hip. He passed on October 2, 2017 at 67. And speaking selfishly, the guy had so much more music in him, didn’t he?

I’m not sure about your own listening habits but when I’m in the car and I have my Sirius XM on, I seem to wander between Elvis Radio (Channel 75), Bruce Springsteen (Channel 20), U2 (Channel 32) and Petty (Channel 31). And with Petty’s terrific “Buried Treasure Show” mixed in there, I might spend more time there than anywhere else.

And reading Zollo’s thoughtful, comprehensive book of conversations with the guy, you miss him all the more. What was always fascinating to me about Petty’s music was it was of a piece - you knew it was him right away - but within that well-defined sound, there was creativity. “Breakdown” sounds nothing like “The Waiting” which is on the other side of the pond from “Here Comes My Girl” and a track like “Don’t Come Around Here No More” is also him, fun, refreshing and still surprising.

While his best songs sound effortless, as if they just poured out of him (and probably did), don’t think for a moment that they were easily thrown together or just tossed off one afternoon. There was some genuine craft there. As Petty explained to Zollo near the end of the book.

“Yeah,” he told Zollo, “it always makes me laugh when I read that my music is simple. Because if you think it’s simple, try and do it. It’s not simple. There’s a lot of nuance. And light and shade. It’s not a simple thing. It’s sometimes much harder to do, really…”

Zollo agrees. “I think your songs seem to be simpler than they are,” he says.

“They’re not simple,” Petty continues. “I was in a music store recently, and a guy was trying to impress me and he was playing all our licks. Saying, “Hey, look at this!” And he had every one wrong. He had the right root of the chord. But we use a lot of variations of chords. For example, I use a lot of variations of G. I don’t play, necessarily, a straight G. There’s a lot of variations on those chords. And this guy was playing everything straight. So he thought it was right, but it wasn’t.”

As a fledgling guitarist myself - and you can’t get more fledgling than me, now in my 40th year trying to go from C to A minor without a hitch - many of his songs do seem pretty easy to play. You can certainly recognize the chords of “I Won’t Back Down” or “A Heart With A Mind Of Its Own” or “Free Fallin’” when you can find them on your guitar but getting it to sound exactly like Tom Petty and the brilliant, underrated guitarist Mike Campbell, that’s a tough task.

As Petty described himself many times, he was the kind of guy who walked around the house, guitar strapped on all the time, always playing, riffing, trying to find something new. Often enough, he did. And when they came on the radio, you were excited. It was something new from Petty, yet somehow familiar, too. That’s not easy to pull off.

For many bands, the box set is an easy way to fill the coffers. Collect your greatest hits, a handful of B-sides maybe or an outtake or two or a live track and you’re all set. Some bands have put out several of them.

In 1995, for whatever reason, Petty and the Heartbreakers decided to put out “Playback” which is a six-CD collection of their most celebrated hits on the first three CDs but the remaining three have all sorts of outtakes, surprises, fun tracks that give you a broader perspective of their music.

I’ve been listening to it all morning and it’s one of the best box sets I have. Petty talks about it with Zollo late in the book and gives the track-by-track breakdown that made me want to break it out again. I’m glad I did. If you’re a Tom Petty fan, Zollo’s book is comprehensive and highly recommended.

Unlike the career-long hosannas for a Neil Young or a Bruce Springsteen or Bob Dylan, I’m not sure Petty ever felt quite as appreciated as he might have been. To be around that long, to have that many hits, to be a part of the Traveling Wilburys, too, the guy made a major contribution to popular music. But do we think of him that way? I wonder.

His solo album “Full Moon Fever,” for example, might have been played more than any other single cassette I ever had. I wasn’t the only one. Famed record producer Rick Rubin, who finally got to work with Tom late in his career, said the same thing. He didn’t listen to anything else in his car for over a year. It’s that good a record. And to think the record company rejected it on first listen.

“I brought the record in,” Petty told Zollo, “and they didn’t like it. Which had never happened with me. I was stunned. They didn’t like it…They didn’t hear a single…So I was pretty devastated. And I just put it on the back burner…then later on, I brought the record back. And the regime had changed at MCA. And I brought exactly the same record in, And they loved it.” As did just about everybody else who ever bought it. One of the great solo records.

That cassette included Petty’s hilarious between sides message to listeners. Remember it?

“Hello, CD listeners. We have come to the point in this album where those listening on cassettes or records will have to stand up or sit down and turn over the record or tape. In fairness to those listeners, we’ll now take a few seconds before we begin side two. Thank you. Here’s side two.”

Tom Petty’s music was rich, full of excitement and fun, a guy who sounded as if he was having the time of his life. And he wanted that for his fans, too. Listen to “Playback” or Tom Petty Radio some afternoon and you’ll miss him, too.

Good thing you can always turn to Sirius XM Channel 31. He’ll be there waiting.

Author John Nogowski has been a fan of Tom Petty’s music since his first album. He’s written about popular music for many years, including three editions of a comprehensive book about Bob Dylan: “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and forthcoming book on Neil Young: “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and two books on baseball: “Diamond Duels” a deep dive into the game’s historic matchups and “Last Time Out” a collection of stories of the final games of baseball’s all-time greats. He’s also written a book about his teaching experiences at a struggling minority Florida high school, teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” He’s been writing a Substack since May of 2024 and is a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant. He’s currently at work on a book about the music of Bruce Springsteen. His books are all available on Amazon.