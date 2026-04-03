There was a time when U2’s Bono had what he thought was a great idea. He and the band would record an album and instead of just letting the record company release it and let fans line up at the record store to buy it, why not ship the whole album — free of charge and unannounced — to everybody in the world who had an IPhone?

Bad move. People resented U2’s generous gesture — it was as if the world was made to take a spoonful of castor oil. Some folks felt U2 was ramming their music down people’s throats and into their ears. Bono apologized. Imagine having to apologize for generosity?

Fast forward to Good Friday, 2026 and what do you know, U2 has some more new music to share. This time, it’s with six carefully crafted, beautifully produced videos that now are available on YouTube. Here’s another EP, following up February’s “Days Of Ash.” This one’s called “Easter Lily,” and it’s a collection of six songs that might well point us in the direction of U2’s long-promised new album.

Surprise, surprise, once more as we move through a war-filled 2026, over in Dublin’s Windmill Lane and perhaps a few other studio locations, the air was full once more with the joyous music that always seems to happen when David “The Edge” Evans, Larry Mullen Jr., Adam Clayton and Paul “Bono” Hewson pick up their instruments, open their collective mouths and hearts and play for us. And they’re at it once again.

A brand new U2 EP called "Easter Lily" is out today! Happy Easter, one and all

These songs, unlike the often-politically inspired tracks on “Days Of Ash,” are more celebratory, joyous, the kind of “ecstatic music” that Bono always seemed to come back to in interviews. If “Days Of Ash” was the band’s immediate reaction to what was going on in the world around them, you might say “Easter Lily” was a deeper plunge into why they’re still here, why they still need to make music, why the four of them — together since high school! — feel a need to share the sounds they make with all of us.

The six glimmering tracks, sometimes buoyed with electronics, sometimes with Edge’s shimmering guitar or Adam Clayton’s tasty bass lines leading the way, cover all sorts of topics, ranging from a remembrance of record producer Hal Wisner (“Song To Hal”) to a touching scrapbook glimpse of their lives together (“In A Life”) and they’re all waiting for you on YouTube.

There’s more. The third track, the darker, reflective “Scars” arrives with a black and white video - “It’s your scars that give you beauty” - a churning, thumping track that’s classic U2 and one you’re sure to hear onstage sometime soon. (Can’t wait!)

That’s followed by “Resurrection Song,” illustrated with an animated array of bright and beautiful flowers, a lovely, uplifting tune where Bono once again takes the kind of lover’s chance that the guy just can’t ever resist. Listen: “If love is in the air, let’s take a breath. If I sound ridiculous, I’m not done yet. love extravagantly and without regret if there’s anything better I’ve not heard it yet.”

Bono once pleaded with writer Bill Flanagan to not always describe him as if he were standing up on a table brandishing a saber. You can see what Bono means, can’t you?

“Easter Parade” follows, a dazzling array of colors and darting electronic sounds that are a bit of a departure for U2. The probing lyrics that may well be directed to a higher power, suitable for the themes of this EP. “You speak to the part of me that cannot speak…and not every song will be a prayer.”

Listening to the thoughtful, tender songs on “Easter Lily” might well make one take issue with that last line about prayer. It’d be overdoing it to say these songs were actually “holy” but might that be what Bono and The Edge were shooting for? Like on “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” Is that a bad thing?

The EP closes with a sort of combination spoken-word/hymn called “COEXIST (I Will Bless The Lord At All Times) which includes the lines “…whoever made language must have been drinking. Twenty-six characters own all the ink and printing. I’ve got so many words in my head but I can’t find the lines.” He’s trying, though.

It was in an interview with NPR a while ago, Bono unwittingly gave us a review of what was to come in this beautiful surprise Easter basket - “Easter Lily.”

NPR: You write that a lot of U2’s music is grounded in the feeling, the emotion, even the structure, of a hymn.

Bono: Edge’s family were Welsh — if you’ve never heard crowds singing at a Welsh-Irish rugby match, the stadium filled with song. They sing these huge hymns, and the Welsh sing as a crowd really, really well. [ Singing ] “Bread of heaven, bread of heaven ... we’ll support you evermore...”

And it’s in him, it’s in Edge, those fifths. And that’s the feeling we’ve been looking for in our music — yes we want punk rock, we want it to be brutal, we want it to be tough-minded, we wanted to have big tunes. But the ecstatic music is part of who we are.

There is more band music on the way. Bono also included a message on Facebook, explaining that U2 was not done, that they couldn’t stop themselves, didn’t want to stop themselves.

Bono’s message: “We are in the studio, still working towards a noisy, messy, unreasonably colorful album to play LIVE…which is where U2 lives. We still look to vivid rock n roll as an act of resistance against all this awfulness on our small screens... It’s a time that has our band digging deeper into our lives to find a wellspring of songs to try to meet the moment…with Easter Lily we ended up asking very personal questions like are our own relationships up to these challenging times? How hard do you fight for friendship? Can our faith survive the mangling of meaning that those algorithms love to reward?…We will attempt hoopla and fanfare at a later date to remind the rest of the world we exist but in the meantime…this is between you and us.”

From Dublin to the world, here’s an Easter message from U2. And yeah, you can listen on your IPhone. It’s your call.

U2’s surprise EP - just in time for Easter!

Here’s the Facebook post of Bono’s message.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/934794659256840

HERE’S MY FEB. POST ON “DAYS OF ASH”

John Nogowski is the author of several books, including “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography,” a forthcoming book - “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” due later this year and is at work on a similar volume on Bruce Springsteen. He’s also written two books on baseball - his son, currently a coach for the New York Mets, is a former major-leaguer. “Diamond Duels” is an in-depth look at the game’s great historic matchups. His previous baseball book “Last Time Out” is a collection of stories about the final games of the MLB’s greatest players. He’s also written on his experiences teaching Mark Twain at a minority school - “Teaching Huckleberry Finn.” He’s regularly written a Substack since May of 2024. All his books are currently available on Amazon.