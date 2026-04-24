John’s Substack

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Bonnie Ramba's avatar
Bonnie Ramba
36m

I’ve missed some wonderful stories of yours … but I saved them in my emails. Had to start with this one, though. Thank you, John! I’m so happy you were able to be there. I was thrilled to be in Spartanburg, thanks to birthday and Christmas money 👍. It was an awesome, heartfelt concert. A couple of times I felt like getting up and dancing 😁. Your stories are always enjoyable. This one painted a vivid picture in my mind. I look forward to reading the other stories of yours that I saved. Take care ~

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Darren O’Dell's avatar
Darren O’Dell
4h

Hey John - enjoyed this recap! I’ve been to around 40 - 50 shows including last night in Dothan. Excited to see a Dylan author here in town! I’m gonna check out your books.

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