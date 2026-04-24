Shortly after 8 p.m. last night in tiny Dothan, Alabama, Bob Dylan and his band trotted onto the stage on the day that’s celebrated as William Shakespeare’s 462nd birthday. To the immediate right of Bob’s hoodie, at full mast for the whole show, was an enormous American flag.

From where I sat, Section 22, Row L, Seat 1 (one row from the very back of the Dothan Civic Center) - yes, friends, 28 very steep steps up - I never once spotted Bob even casting a glance at Ol’ Glory. Been there, done that.

Once upon a time, a gigantic American flag had figured prominently in Bob’s raucous, acoustic/electric 25th birthday at L’Olympia in Paris. On the 1966 world tour, one where Dylan and the Hawks’ acoustic/electric shows were often interrupted with booing, handclaps and ugly cat calls, the idea of wrangling a gigantic American flag to display behind him was Bob’s way of antagonizing the Parisians. Perhaps even celebrating his homeland as an ugly and unpopular war raged in Southeast Asia. It was a world tour but more accurately, it might have been Bob Dylan against the world. Or maybe it just felt like that.

Once the electric portion of the show started, he heard plenty from the L’Olympia audience as he did for the remainder of that 1966 tour. The headline in Paris Jour the next day, translated read simply: “Bob Dylan Go Home.”

There was none of that hostility in Dothan last night as the 84-year-old approached his electric piano, stationed directly at center stage and picked right up just a few bars into the up-tempo concert opener from “Nashville Skyline,” - “To Be Alone With You.” (Though the house was not full, there was no irony intended in the title.)

It might have been the briefest standing ovation in history when the crowd spotted the hoodie step out on stage and immediately stood up but about three claps in, with the song pumping and no acknowledgement from inside the hood, they respectfully sat right down, as if not to interrupt.

Bob Dylan rocked Dothan, Alabama last night without a nod to Ol' Glory, unlike 1966

For this, the 22nd show of this 2026 tour, the 16-song set list, drawn largely from his most recent studio album “Rough And Rowdy Ways,” hasn’t varied much and maybe won’t for the remaining 40 or so shows that run all the way to August, well past his 85th birthday.

With Anton Fig on drums, Tony Garnier on standup bass and guitarists Doug Lancio and Bob Britt on acoustics, the mix featured Dylan’s piano poundings prominently, guitarists Lancio and Britt adding gentle, supplemental fills, all built directly around the centerpiece of Dylan’s piano and his often shouted, occasionally playful vocals. He sounded like he was having fun with these later “Rough And Ready” songs, who, in concert, seemed to get even more dramatic than the studio versions.

The second song, “Man In The Long Black Coat” from “Oh Mercy” demonstrated that perfectly. Dylan’s haunted lyrics were delivered staccato, perfectly matching the band’s crisp, insistent vamp. As was often the case, Dylan burst out the words, sometimes in clusters, sometimes lingering on just one. The song was a great addition to the set and one that set a tone for what was to follow.

On “False Prophet,” maybe a title Bob could relate to more than most, he toyed with the vocal, rushing the lines, pausing here and there just to let the band cook around him, tossing out the lines like whistling, silver darts.

He threw a few chestnuts in there, too, aside from the “Rowdy” material. Why, here is “All Along The Watchtower” with a just-about recognizable arrangement, going back and repeating the opening verse. Then later, here came a playful “Love Sick” from “Time Out Of Mind” - fortunately, Soy Bomb was nowhere to be seen - as Bob came down hard on line after line, playing hard-ass piano lines to further dramatize the song and that he was “sick of love.” (We knew he didn’t really mean it.)

An almost samba version of “When I Paint My Masterpiece” also came as a surprise and just hearing the Dylan-dragged out title prompted a quick, “Hey, I know this one” round of applause from Dothan Nation.

Other than a lusty, “Well, thank ya,” before introducing the members of his band, Dylan did not address the crowd before the band swung into a rollicking “Goodbye Jimmy Reed.” There was no breaks and the songs came fast, one right after the other as if they were all on a mission.

On some of the closing songs, “I’ve Made Up My Mind To Give Myself To You,” “Crossing The Rubicon,” “Soon After Midnight,” the band accompaniment grew even sparser, letting Bob’s voice and piano fully hold centerstage. It was entertaining watching him throughout the show trying to decide whether to sit or stand at the keyboard, going back and forth all the way through, his spindly legs sticking out underneath.

Things winding down, the hoodie at full attention, he stood and leaned into the microphone and hollered Eddie Cochran’s opening line - “I’m-a-havin’ a nervous breakdown!” and the band fell in behind him in a joyous, thumping way. He rushed the lyrics some - he was excited - and you couldn’t help but think that he’s been at this for so long, on so many stages, not many smaller than the Dothan Civic Center, yet that didn’t seem to matter to him at all. He was in the moment. Again.

He closed the show with a reverent, beautifully written and delivered “Every Grain Of Sand,” took a quick bow, and waddled off stage.

There was a time when Bob Dylan took a stage, things might get a bit dangerous. Like 60 years ago on that stage in Paris. That Shakespeare fella, born on this very day 462 years ago, also knew something about putting something dangerous on stage, never thinking for a moment, people would know his name or his plays generations later.

We can’t know how long people will be talking about or listening to Bob Dylan. It’s 52 years for me, first seeing him on stage in Boston with The Band in 1974. He found a small stage in a little Alabama town last night to come and play his songs one more time. There wasn’t a boo or a cat call in the house.

At concert’s end, the house lights coming up, smiles and hugs all around, I have to say, those steps, even for my 72-year-old legs, were a lot easier going down.

Author John Nogowski has written three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” for McFarland and has a new volume on Neil Young due later this year. He’s also written two books on baseball - his son is a former major leaguer - and regularly writes a Substack and also contributes to the Hartford Courant. He’s currently at work on a book about Bruce Springsteen. All his books are available on Amazon or by order at your local bookstore.