To be honest about it, the plight of the American buffalo has never been high on my list of things to be upset about. Not with a President writing insulting captions about previous Presidents who either would have or did President-ed his butt off. Even as criminal a President as Richard Nixon realized that the office needed to have some dignity. Those days, sadly, are long gone, probably never to return.

But I will say every time I used to see that appalling picture of those two yahoos standing on a mountain of buffalo skulls, I shook my head. I’ve never been into the practice of hunting or “harvesting” animals as they say during deer hunting season but this was simply shameful. And it made me wonder once more about the stories we heard about the Old West and what really happened. Which, of course, does have a tie-in with the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania.

In thumbing through Paul Hedren’s new book “Sitting Bull’s War” which talks about the Indians’ or Native Americans’ final - and dramatic - massacre of General George Armstrong Custer’s Seventh Cavalry at the Battle of Little Big Horn in June of 1876 and the fights on the Plains, there’s this passage.

“How long do you think the buffaloes will last?” Chief Sitting Bull is asked. “We know that on the other side, the buffaloes will not last very long,” Chief Sitting Bull says. “We kill buffaloes as we kill other animals for food and clothing and to make our lodges warm. Your young men shoot for pleasure. All they take from a dead buffalo is his tail or his head or his horns. You call us savages. What are they?”

Two men stand before an infamous collection of buffalo skulls; They should have listened to Sitting Bull

Before that, the Indian Chief that seemed to be the wisest character in the film was the wonderful Chief Dan George who, to me, was the star of “Little Big Man,” a 1970 film of historical fiction based on Thomas Berger’s novel.

The book and Arthur Penn film recounts the life of 111-year-old Jack Crabb, who interacted with just about everybody who was anybody in the Old West. General Custer, Buffalo Bill, Wild Bill Hickok and who was raised by the Cheyennes.

The Chief steals the show, if you ask me, and it may be that Berger based his character on Sitting Bull, who, as quoted in “Sitting Bull’s War,” is eloquent, almost poetic when he’s asked to recount his version of the Battle of Little Big Horn.

Chief Dan George in Thomas Berger’s novel adapted to Arthur Penn’s film “Little Big Man”

Remembering the old phrase, “History is told by the victors,” this was one time that the Native Americans had something to brag about. As depicted in “Little Big Man,” Custer was a vain, blood-thirsty egomaniac who essentially deserved to be slaughtered at Little Big Horn by Sitting Bull and the Indian Nations.

When the Chief is quizzed about that battle and Custer’s second attack - which led to him being surrounded and wiped out — “The village by this time was thoroughly aroused,” Sitting Bull remembers “The squaws were like flying birds; the bullets were like humming bees. Our young men rained lead across the river and drove the White braves back. Your people were killed. I tell no lies about dead men. These men who came with the Long Hair were as good men as ever fought.”

A newspaper man listening in, objects. “You cannot certainly depend upon Sitting Bull’s or any other Indian’s statement in regard to time or numbers,” he snarls.

“The sun was there,” Sitting Bull said, pointing to within two hours of the western horizon, so that he could well have witnessed everything. Then, he got up and left.

Where Hedren’s book is different from most on the Indian wars, he used accounts from the Indigenous tribes to tell the tale. I didn’t read the entire book but read enough of it to get a sense that their story differs considerably from what has been handed down in American history. This is not a small thing and it should make us wonder about the truth. What is history telling us and what is true?

The first time that sort of thing really connected with me was reading an Ian Frazier story about an early Bob Dylan song, “The Lonesome Death Of Hattie Carroll.” Frazier tracked down the actual parties in Dylan’s account of a wealthy White landowner who struck an African-American bar maid with a toy cane, she died and he got a six-month suspended sentence. It so happened that the day that landowner William Zantzinger, was sentenced also just happened to be the same day as Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream speech” on the March on Washington.

Frazier was shocked when his research of all the major newspapers only turned up only one journalist who acknowledged the brilliance of Dr. King’s speech. The rest of the newspaper stories, he suggested, had the tone of “thank God there wasn’t a revolt.” I don’t know about you, but this is not the way I’d want my history told.

It turned out that Sitting Bull died on December 15, 1890 from gunshot wounds to the head and chest from Lakota police who were trying to arrest him at his cabin on the Standing Rock Reservation. At the time, Sitting Bull had joined the Ghost Dance movement as many authorities feared he might and so 40 Lakota police officers went to his cabin to arrest him.

According to the story on the Internet, when he was dragged out of his cabin, a gunfight ensued and somehow, Sitting Bull ended up being shot and killed. I wonder what really happened. Don’t you?