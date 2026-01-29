John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
8h

It's a powerful song. I'm glad he's getting his voice out there about these atrocities.

Reply
Share
Mark Fountain's avatar
Mark Fountain
9h

These lyrics speak great truth about this obscenity.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture