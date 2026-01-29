I walked on Nicollet Avenue. It was a couple of years ago, it was summertime and I was in the Twin Cities to attend a convention of people interested in baseball.

I knew that once upon a time that street was the headquarters of Twin Tone records, the label that sent us music from Paul Westerberg and The Replacements, a band from Minneapolis. They were a joyous, raucous outfit that first hit us with raw, stinging songs like “I Hate Music” and “Johnny’s Gonna Die,” then evolved into one of the most cherished rock bands we’ve ever heard; one that was great but never quite made the big time.

Nicollet Avenue is, of course, in the news these days for other reasons. Now, it’s a crime scene. It’s also mentioned in the second line of a brand new song written by somebody who did make the big time, Bruce Springsteen.

Some years ago, Springsteen won an Oscar for “Streets of Philadelphia,” a song written for the film “Philadelphia,” a movie about discrimination against AIDS patients. You could say this new song “Streets Of Minneapolis” is about discrimination, too. Check out the lyrics.

It’s a hurtful, angry song, describing what Bruce — and many of us —- had witnessed going on in Minneapolis, most recently on Nicolette Street where Alex Pretti was shot ten times by ICE agents and died.

Here’s Bruce Springsteen’s new protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis,” written last Saturday.

There are, of course, at least two sides to every story and Springsteen, an expert storyteller, knows that better than most of us. There’s no attempt at balance here. Outraged at the horrors we’ve seen from the Twin Cities — regardless of which side you’re on, shooting unarmed people, American citizens, surely cannot be acceptable —- Springsteen takes aim as only he can. As only he will.

At 76 and a billionaire, according to Forbes Magazine, which posted a note on Instagram yesterday “A growing list of billionaires, including Bruce Springsteen and Melinda Gates, have commented on the death of Alex Pretti…” He’s not just a songwriter, he’s a BILLIONAIRE songwriter as if that should alter the way we listen to what he has to say.

That’s the way some of us think now, sadly. “How much money does he have? Is he worth listening to?” This seems to be where our government is at the moment, doesn’t it? Who are the ones getting the tax cuts, the deals, the breaks? Who are the ones being heard?

In America, a democratic country, ALL voices are supposed to count, that’s part of the beautiful problem handed down to us from our Founding Fathers. And if those voices happen to be in protest of what they see going on around them, well, that’s an integral part of the beautiful problem left for us by George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, John Adams and Alexander Hamilton. They left us Freedom of Speech, the First Amendment.

If what we see is wrong or unjust, we have a right, some would say an absolute requirement, to speak up. Henry Thoreau didn’t live long enough to hear Springsteen’s “Born To Run” or to misinterpret “Born In The U.S.A.” like much of America. But Henry did pose a question that lingers — and should.

Writing in his monumental “Resistance To Civil Government” in 1849, Thoreau asked “Can there not be a government in which majorities do not virtually decide right and wrong, but conscience?”

Whether or not the other side wants to acknowledge that what went on was, pardon the expression, dead wrong, it’s Bruce’s conscience that made him spend last weekend working on this song, raising his voice as a true American should.

Some folks aren’t going to like this, the Administration won’t like this but Bruce wrote about what he saw. And what he saw, we did, too. Unlike what the Administration told us had happened.

Whether or not, Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets Of Minneapolis” has much of an impact, is impossible to predict. The song’s anger and sadness makes certain it won’t be played at any campaign rallies. The opposition is sure to switch it off the instant it comes on. We all understand the battle lines have already been drawn in the bloody snow and sadly, they’re likely to stay there long after the snow has melted away.

Springsteen has spoken out against this Administration before and likely will again. Bruce’s conscience, what he expects to see in American cities, simply wouldn’t let him keep quiet. No matter how much money he has.

Standing on stage in the land of our original oppressor in May of 2025, Bruce Springsteen uttered three words to that Manchester, England audience that aren’t actually written in “Streets of Minneapolis.” But you could say they are three words that might be implied in just about every Springsteen song written over the past forty years.

Stepping up to the microphone, Bruce raised his voice and said these three words that should be inarguable for every American.

“Let freedom ring.”

