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Philip Hough's avatar
Philip Hough
4d

I have all the seasons boxset sat on shelf amoung my 200+ dvds .. yes why couldnt a usa president be like that show , fighting for the country all the way .. and season is great to rewatch .. still as stories carrie through go from ep1 .. i would love to hear that behind the scenes doc/int though... oh well .. might be on my s1 .. great report as always ..

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Kathy MacKay's avatar
Kathy MacKay
5d

I am in Season 7 now! I haven’t even been able to watch the late night show since I began my binge. Too much xxxxx, despite the humor. I need total escape after a long day. I didn’t know there was a book!

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