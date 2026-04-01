Deciding whether or not to watch the nightly news or take yet another spin through replays of Aaron Sorkin’s “West Wing” on Netflix is an easy call at the fort these days.

For one thing, the words you hear from the TV screen are so much more carefully, meaningfully chosen and spoken, the weasel count is considerably reduced and there’s an intentional sense of uplift in just about every episode. You sure won’t get that from David Muir on a nightly basis.

Perhaps in retrospect for all the good the show did and the comfort it still brings, it was also unfair and unwise for Sorkin to construct a series with such a brilliant, fair-minded President, an incredibly dedicated, committed, idealistic staff who seemed willing to commit endless hours for what appeared to be the common good, something for everyone, not just the wealthy. As former West Wing consultant Pat Caddell suggested on a bonus DVD included with the first year of the series, the ultimate intent of the shows was simple. “It gave you hope,” he said.

At the moment, hope is a more precious item than Venezuelan or Iranian oil. Of course, it’s wonderful to think that your government is working FOR you and that your tax dollars ARE going to something useful and important. But the truth is, as Bob Dylan once drawled, “is far from that.” That goes for both sides, too.

Idealistic? You bet. Aaron Sorkin's "West Wing" showed how we wish government would work

In reading “What’s Next, A Backstage Pass to The West Wing,” what struck me was the sense of civic duty the man who took over from Sorkin felt when handed that awesome task. After NBC had apparently had enough of the show going over budget and Sorkin’s meticulously brilliant scripts delaying production, the show was turned over to John Wells. Naturally, when the cast learned Sorkin was departing, there was widespread panic. (If you don’t know what widespread panic looks like, tune in David Muir on ABC at 6:30 p.m. tonight).

But Wells spoke movingly to Martin Sheen, who played President Josiah Bartlet and John Spencer, Bartlet’s Chief of Staff and the guy who had talked the New Hampshire governor into running for President in the first place.

“We fulfill a place in the American culture right now, in which we can talk about things nobody else is talking about in an entertainment place. We can continue talking about things that need to be talked about, about public service, seeing people in public service as heroes, who are giving up a lot of their lives to try and make all of our lives better.”

“I didn’t know if it’d be a year or a couple of years, but I figured as long as we can do it, we should keep trying to because who knows when the next opportunity will be to have that conversation on television.”

The final “West Wing” episode aired on May 14, 2006, twenty years ago. Wells was prophetic. It may be and almost certainly is coincidental — hard to imagine any TV show having a genuine political impact — but look at what has happened to our politics since then? Maybe the country was going to take a turn in that direction anyway.

Sorkin later said that in writing Season Three and Four, when Bartlet had decided to run for a second term, the President was uncomfortable being seen as “the smartest guy in the room.” Sorkin got that idea, he said, from watching Al Gore campaign. “Nobody likes the smartest kid in the class,” Barlet said, perhaps echoing what Sorkin saw in Gore.

Gore, if you remember, ended up losing to the Presidency in a truly contested election (Yes, there was a real one!) to someone who would never quite fit that description, something he would - and has - readily admitted.

One of the surprising and encouraging facts about the history of our country is that the Federalist Papers, newspaper articles written by Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and John Jay actually made a difference in affirming our decision to declare our independence from Great Britain and ratifying our Constitution, a document whose ideals were unprecedented. People had to read and discuss what these men wrote about in those papers. How many of our citizens in those days possessed what we’d now suggest had the equivalency of a college education, yet were willing and maybe even eager to discuss what would be involved in assembling a brand new democracy.

We are not there now. No network would dare to conceive a new “West Wing” based on what we see now. It may be that Sorkin was too romantic, too aspirational, too idealistic for our own good.

Imagine me saying that. An American writer TOO idealistic for our own good. No wonder we keep watching “The West Wing” and dreaming.

Author John Nogowski has written several books, the most recent being an in-depth look at the career of singer-songwriter Neil Young — “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” — due later this year. He previously wrote three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography,” two books on baseball - “Last Time Out” about the MLB finales of the game’s greatest players and “Diamond Duels” an in-depth look at the game’s greatest matchups. He’s written a free Substack since May of 2024 and regularly contributes to the Hartford Courant. All his books are available on Amazon.