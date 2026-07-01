John’s Substack

John’s Substack

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Paul O'Neill's avatar
Paul O'Neill
8h

Excellent post. Chekhov is truly everything I want to be as a short story writer. There's no one else that understands the reader journey and how to make you feel things in such a short space.

And Saunders is such a legend. I'm not surprised to hear you say he gave you that for nothing. I've learned so much from his story club (and that book on the Russians). No doubt his way of thinking and picking apart stories is what I'm trying to achieve (at no where near his level!).

My English teachers were some of the most important people in my life as a teen (even though I dare not admit it at the time...). Why teachers don't get more money and more love baffles me.

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