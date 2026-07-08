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Chuck Marquis's avatar
Chuck Marquis
2h

I am one of those parents and now grandparent of soccer playing children. And you know what I am OK with admitting to the fact that most of the crowd at all of the hundreds of games I’ve been to have been parents.

In my case, my young athletic daughter took up the game at six years old after we dropped her off and kind of forced her into it. Turns out it was a good investment. She ended up loving it, made great friendships and learned discipline and leadership and was good enough to get a four-year college scholarship from it. And now my two grandsons are playing it. It’s a lot safer than football and if you ask me, any sport is great for kids.

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