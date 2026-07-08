We don’t have the feet for it. That’s the whole of it, right there.

Somebody had to finally say it. You’re welcome.

There have been and there will be more post-analysis examinations of the United States’ recent - and seemingly perpetual - flameout regarding the current World Cup soccer tournament, filling arenas throughout the land with screaming, joyous enthralled fans from everywhere but here. As ol’ Hamlet used to say, “The rest is silence.” That is, unless you have glommed onto a real World Cup team in the meantime, you USMNT fans have to shut up until the next one.

We are sure to again hear theories and postulations and excoriations and the like. That soccer wave is coming or so they say. This is either the slowest breaking wave in the history of sport or a promise to justify increased personal interest in an arcane sport that is huge everywhere BUT here. As I said to begin - a clinically cold-hearted diagnosis, perhaps - we, as Americans, just don’t have the feet for it. And I doubt we ever will.

Why we've struggled in World Cup is pretty obvious; U.S.A.'s feet aren't good enough

My personal fleeting interest in soccer stemmed from an ad I once spotted in the Sporting News in the mid-70’s. Bob Cousy, the former Boston Celtics’ Hall of Famer, had been appointed commissioner of the American Soccer League and if you supplied the address, they would mail you the ASL Newsletter. It was free, it was Cousy and my Springvale Avenue mailbox wasn’t exactly overflowing. I didn’t give a hoot or a holler about soccer at the time but, again, the price was right. And the newsletter arrived. Other than looking for stuff about Cousy, I don’t remember any of it.

Once I began as Sports Editor at the Nashua Telegraph, my relationship to the sport worsened, if possible. As a local newspaper, there were Biddy Basketball scores and Flag Football scores and Babe Ruth Baseball and more golf scores, particularly Ladies’ golf, than anyone needed and then here came Youth Soccer with a Moses-Mt. Sinai-like list of scores that would have choked Secretariat. It was carried into the newsroom along with an attitude that, shall we say, ran somewhat counter to my sense of urgency as a first-year Sports Editor. I should have been kinder, I suppose.

It was then that I first heard of the mythical “wave.” “These kids playing now are going to be parents someday, having their kids play soccer and they’ll want to see those scores…” He might have - and probably did - continue but I had stopped listening. He persisted as only a Youth Soccer advocate could until I said, flatly, “I don’t want to be nasty here but other than the parents of those playing, nobody gives a damn about Youth Soccer.”

While I hope this doesn’t lessen me in the eyes of those who enjoy the sport, my attitude towards the sport hasn’t changed. It was my goal to be the least interested American in the World Cup and I nearly pulled it off, catching just a few painful - but revelatory - moments of Monday’s Belgian beatdown.

It was clear to me, even in that brief segment, that Americans, even those who weren’t necessarily FROM America but playing FOR the USA, just didn’t have the feet. Whether we grew up with the game or not, whether it is just one of those things, collectively, we don’t have the feet to keep up with the rest of the world. We ain’t got it.

I did feel some compassion for that overflow, overexcited crowd in Seattle where they hadn’t seen anything to get them that jazzed up since Starbucks started writing messages on your cup. All for naught.

The world, of course, has a much different take on the sport. Good for them. It simply is not a sport that appeals to me. A bunch of guys with weird haircuts running helter-skelter on this giant green expanse between flops where the contestant first appears to have been assassinated, then merrily rejoins the melee and resumes shoving people hither and there, hoping the referee will point your way after countless interruptions in play…well, if you find that entertaining, people went to see “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” too.

Oddly enough, a friend wrote me the other day, suggesting I write something about the World Cup. I declined, telling him so much of the world loved the sport, why put out something negative. Then I came up with the feet idea. Somebody had to say it.

Former Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin, who once participated in a charity soccer game as a favor to me (That’s how nice a guy he was!) paused in mid-game to offer me his insight.

“Nogo, I’ve figured out soccer,” Martin said, dribbling the ball and smiling at me on the sideline. “It’s cross country with a ball.”

Author John Nogowski, shown here before meeting any Youth Soccer parents, covered all sports in a 25-year sports writing career. He’s the author of several books, “Last Time Out” and “Diamond Duels” about his favorite - and our best sport - baseball, music “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and a book on his experience teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” at a struggling, Florida minority high school. He’s been writing a free Substack since May of 2024 and is a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant. His books are available on Amazon or by order at your local bookstore.