I haven’t really done this before but after spending 90 minutes this balmy November afternoon watching the YouTube video “Somewhere You Feel Free,” a film of Tom Petty recording his “Wildflowers” album, it hit me that so far in my Substack world, I’ve underserved Tom Petty.

I wrote about his wonderful “Full Moon Fever” album a while back, then wrote a Substack about his failed concept album “The Last DJ” some months later. And compared with how much Tom Petty music I’ve listened to over the past nearly 50 years, that ain’t enough.

And it made me wonder. Have we undersold Tom Petty, the terrific array of songs that he brought into our world with his crackerjack band, the Heartbreakers? We don’t think of him on a level with Bruce Springsteen or Bob Dylan or his band comparable to the impact of The Rolling Stones or U2, but if you sat down one afternoon, called up YouTube and counted how many videos you knew and songs you loved — and don’t forget he was a Traveling Wilbury, too — he might have as many killer songs over that span as anybody.

Do we appreciate Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers the way we should? I wonder…

Watching “Somewhere You Feel Free” this afternoon — I was already familiar with the album “Wildflowers” — it made me think about where he was as a songwriter and performer in 2017 and that there was so much more good music that was going to keep coming from him.

Working with Rick Rubin on that album, he seemed to find something in his writing, the whole songwriting process seemed to open up to him and selfishly, I was watching it, thinking, “Man, this guy is about to go off” and then he was gone.

Fortunately for me, I grew up in New Hampshire in radio range of WBCN, one FM station that played “American Girl” from his debut album, a wonderful song that was at once, an homage to The Byrds and a new sound from a cracklingly good young band.

I got every Tom Petty album from then on, applauded him when he fought the record company over raising record prices, seemed to find two, three songs that were just great on every album as well as songs that he seemed to be able to find airplay for that were just different enough to catch your ear. Look at that string of hits. All different yet all unmistakeably him.

And there were some classics in there that may not have made the airwaves but if you’re a rock and roll fan, you appreciated the skill, the fresh approach, finding a new way to rock out. A song like “Out In The Cold” from the album “Into The Great Wide Open” is as perfect a rock and roll song as you can write. And he had a bunch of them, “You Wreck Me” or “I Won’t Back Down” or “Free Fallin’” or “Running Down A Dream.” I could go on.

If you’re a Sirius fan, Tom Petty Radio - Channel 31 - is right next to U2’s at 32. And as Liz can testify on long road trips, I’d bet the radio is tuned to Tom Petty Radio more than any other.

And as I mentioned, he was a Traveling Wilbury, too. When you’re inducted into a songwriters group that includes Bob Dylan and George Harrison, that’s pretty fast company and Petty fit right in. They did two albums and you wish they’d had time to do one more. Tom said he learned a lot about songwriting watching Bob write “Tweeter And The Monkey Man” - rife with Springsteen references - a delightful song.

I got to see Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in concert several times, including three times supporting Bob Dylan. The shows were terrific, Dylan seemed to really respond to them and spoke very highly of Petty and his songwriting skill. Their concert on video, “Hard To Handle” is excellent.

It’s not like he was ignored. He was a genuine star, a rock and roll Hall of Famer for sure. And there were some great books written about him. Tom Zollo’s “Conversations With Tom Petty” is first-rate and Warren Zanes, who has won a lot of acclaim for his Bruce Springsteen “Nebraska” book - “Deliver Me From Nowhere” also did a biography of Tom Petty, which is also very good.

Still, sitting here on a Thursday afternoon, listening to song after song play on YouTube, I wonder if, as big a star as he was, he got his due. I imagine if he knew we were still listening to his music — and we are — that would make him smile.

Here’s a shoutout to you, Tom Petty. You delivered the goods.