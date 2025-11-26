John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Marquis's avatar
Chuck Marquis
8d

Having moved to Florida 20 plus years ago, we got to at least 10 Tom Petty concerts. Every one of them memorable!

After the Beatles, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are our favorite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jeleonard193's avatar
jeleonard193
7d

Tom is a Pantheon level musician. I would say that the list of Petty songs I still listen to is longer than that same list for any other artist or group. I was first pulled in by “Breakdown”. My latest retro-play, in heavy rotation, is “Saving Grace”.

We miss you Tom. RIP

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 John Nogowski
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture