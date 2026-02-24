The first time I visited the hallowed halls of Cooperstown, I was just a kid, a teenager who loved the game, trying to teach myself how to play — no Little League in Brookline — with great respect for the history of the game.

Somehow, I don’t remember the circumstances or how I was able to convince my Mom to drive me the 240 miles there, but she did. And unlike the time she took me to a Red Sox game and parked the car directly in front of the Red Sox ticket office on Jersey Street (of course, our black Chevy Impala was towed and after the game, we had to visit a North End junkyard to retrieve it), this time we made it all the way to Cooperstown.

We walked slowly through the Hall, noting all the historic memorabilia, the old-time uniforms, the creaky seats from Ebbets Field (you could almost smell the cigar smoke) and my Mom was particularly enamored, for some reason, of Mickey Mantle. We were a Red Sox household and she didn’t dare root for the Yankees, of course, but she liked Mantle for some reason. My guess is the alliteration, though it would be several years before I knew what alliteration was or how to spell it.

After going through the Hall, we naturally hit the Hall of Fame gift shop where, to my absolute shock, there was a No. 8 jersey, a Red Sox jersey, with Carl Yastrzemski’s name on the back. You could actually buy it.

This was a shock and a revelation at the same time. You sure didn’t see something like that at Bradlees or Grants in Nashua. In those days, at least where I grew up, the only time you got to wear a uniform top was if you were on an official team.

I remember what an enormous deal it was to my friend, Sean Heaney when I let him wear my Riccardi-Hartshorn American Legion baseball uniform top around his house for a week. (I was dating his sister, Julie.) Uniform tops were hard to get.

What does it mean to wear a great player's jersey?

Hearing this now may be surprising to those who’ve been to a professional baseball game over the past twenty years or so. Nowadays, you see the stands full of fans wearing jerseys of their favorite player, even if the guy has long since been retired, traded or in the ground.

Back in the Cooperstown gift shop though, my Mom was excited!

“That’s Yaz! Your favorite player!,” she said. “Try it on.”

I couldn’t do it. “Naw,” I said. “That’s OK, Mom.”

“Come on,” she said. As many of you know, Moms can be persistent, especially when there’s an opportunity to spend money. I dug in, like Yaz against a tough lefty.

“No thanks, Ma,” I said. “Where would I wear it?”

And it was true. Back then, you didn’t see fans at Fenway Park with Yaz or Jim Rice or Bill Lee or Fred Lynn jerseys. At least, I never did. Where would I ever wear it?

The real truth then, I hesitated to explain to my Mom, as we lingered over the jersey in the gift shop, was in my mind, I didn’t deserve to wear it. I suppose I was a good player for Brookline among our neighborhood kids, but there was no way I was anywhere near where Yaz was.

Thinking back on it now, I guess it was about respect. Or somebody saying “What are YOU doing in a Yaz jersey?” Which would have been a good question. That’s how I felt.

Even if it was a lesser major-league player or some other Red Sox —- and there were a lot of lesser American League players to Yaz — it just didn’t feel right to me. Even now, the guy is 86 and maybe to a lot of people, the idea of somebody wearing his No. 8 to a current ballgame would be seen as a tribute to his Hall of Fame career, not me. I’m sure some people would explain it that way.

I was at a game the other day and sat behind an old guy who wore a pinstriped No. 4 but it had no name on it. (That was Lou Gehrig’s number.) There was another hefty guy, maybe three bills, who was squeezed into a pinstriped Mickey Mantle No. 7 jersey, doing a lot of yelling.

And it just so happened about the fifth inning, fate or justice sent a foul ball headed right to him. He was standing up, hollering, over in the seats along third base as the ball headed his way. If he’d have put his hands up over his head, it would have been a landing NASA would have been proud of.

Instead, he ducked. The ball whizzed past him and two middle-aged guys behind him dove after it. One dropped his beer in the process.

You could, I suppose, make the case that the 300-pound guy loved Mickey and just wanted to show his support for the Yankees and Mantle’s memory by wearing his uniform shirt to the ballgame. But ducking?

Looking around the ballpark, I spotted a guy in a Manny Ramirez uniform shirt top from when he was with Cleveland, back when they were Indians, not Guardians; I saw a tall, gawky guy in a Harrison Bader Yankee jersey (one of about four or five MLB teams he’s played for) and naturally, since we were in Yankee Territory, I happened to see a handful of Derek Jeter tops, including one worn by a gray-haired woman who, I suspect was in her cups since she stood and yakked to the three women she was with for the whole last two innings of the game, not once looking back at the field.

I even spotted a skinny guy in a Keith Hernandez Mets’ jersey. He wasn’t close enough for me to say, “Nice game, pretty boy,” but I certainly thought it.

As you can probably tell, I’m a bit conflicted about the whole jersey thing. If, for instance, Mickey Mantle had seen that guy duck from the foul ball, I have to think he’d wince. Just as Yaz probably would have shaken his head had he seen this kid trying to teach himself the game bringing a Sports Illustrated library book on baseball out to the Brookline Ballpark. How would you dare wear a Hall of Famer’s jersey when you’re doing something like that?

The whole jersey issue is puzzling. Just the other day in a meeting with a whole bunch of long-time baseball fans, we took turns talking about our experiences attending Spring Training. This one guy, who was wearing a Tigers’ jersey and probably in his 60s, shared a story about running into Tigers’ Hall of Famer Al Kaline in the parking lot at a Spring Training game many, many years ago.

He said he was so tongue-tied and awestruck, he could barely speak or even dare to ask Kaline for an autograph. From the sound of his voice, all these years later, it sounded as if he couldn’t have been more impressed if he saw The Savior himself standing right behind that guy who used to wear that ol’ number 6 in the Old English letters and numbers and play right field.

They’re ballplayers, sure. What they did on those fields wearing those uniform tops meant a lot to all kinds of people, even — and maybe especially — all these years ago. But what does it really mean to wear somebody’s number? We think of it as their number. When — if ever — does it become ours?



