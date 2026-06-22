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Michael Paquette's avatar
Michael Paquette
7h

We watched that episode of American Experience and I thought the same thing that you did. Excellent piece John and it was truly a special moment for the boomer generation, who were, at that time, the hippie generation. However, Yasgur was a bit older, and a member of the greatest generation and he understood the meaning of helping out and offering a hand. The hippies embraced love and peace for that special moment but the boomer generation quickly became the me generation and greed has become the norm in our nation. Hopefully, a younger generation will find a way back to the ideals and ideas that were on display in that moment in time before the country descends into narcissism, self absorption and bigotry. Jimi Hendrix closing out the festival with a harrowing, mournful and explosive rendition of our national anthem was quite prophetic.

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Rock and Roll Girl's avatar
Rock and Roll Girl
12h

Us Boomers RULE!

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