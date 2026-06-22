Boomers, Generation X, Generation Z, Generation Alpha, however you want to rank, rate, classify or discuss the various generations of people currently inhabiting the US of A, let’s say this: Overall, we Boomers, generally speaking, did it right. Or at least, more right than wrong.

That’s the message that hit home with me when I took a look at the recently re-aired PBS special: “Woodstock: Three Days That Defined A Generation.” I might have seen it before, I couldn’t exactly remember.

But there were a few moments that really struck me here in mid-June 2026. If you’ve paid attention to what’s happened to our country over the past, oh, let’s say, decade or so, you have reason to be concerned. That means you, Generation X, Generation Z or Generation Alpha. It’s not and it shouldn’t be all about money, contrary to the messages we’re getting from the Washington money-grabbers these days. Am I too idealistic for you?

The first thing that hit me was the generosity of Bethel farmer Max Yasgur, who permitted the festival on his 600-acre farm. Yasgur was a dairy farmer and a good one and he was a last-minute, somewhat desperate choice of concert organizers. He had a perfect amphitheater on his farm land and he said OK.

At the time, the conservative denizens of upstate New York were totally against the idea of a music festival being held in their part of the world. There were citizen meetings and bills passed and an almost pathological fear of “hippies” that swept through the region. In translation, that meant drugs, sex, maybe even nudity as well as swarms and swarms of people invading their green and pristine pastures. Which is, of course, exactly what happened from August 15-18, 1969.

Some great things about the Woodstock Festival we might have forgotten about.

Yasgur was actually invited on stage and he spoke briefly to the extraordinary crowd of nearly a half-million people. “I’m a farmer…(interrupted by a cheer from the audience)…I don’t know how to speak to twenty people at one time, let alone a crowd like this. But I think you people have proven something to the world…This is the largest group of people ever assembled in one place… the important thing that you’ve proven to the world is that a half a million kids — and I call you kids because I have children that are older than you are — a half million young people can get together and have three days of fun and music and have nothing but fun and music, and I – God Bless You for it!”

He didn’t do it for free. Yasgur was paid $75,000 and later, got $50,000 as a settlement for the damage that enormous crowd left. But can you imagine somebody NOW making that sort of gesture, especially for a bunch of teenagers?

The next surprising element of Woodstock was the traffic on New York route 17B. It was a 20-mile (at least) traffic jam where cars were utterly stuck to the point where they had to use helicopters to bring the artists in. Yet there weren’t fights or road rage or anybody shooting anyone. People got out of their cars, met the folks around them stuck in the traffic, made acquaintances, friends in some cases. Can you imagine folks today putting up with a 20-mile traffic jam? People are honking their horns if someone is on their phone when the light changes. Sitting in traffic for a day or more?

Finally, once they ran out of food - on Day One - the folks from Bethel and White Lake - yes, the same people who fought relentlessly to prevent the festival from happening - as well as the commune Hog Farm, all pitched in, emptying their freezers and refrigerators to feed the thousands of kids who populated Yasgur’s farm for those three days. For free! Just because they needed to be fed. Because it was the right thing to do. I knew about the music, had the Woodstock album and saw the film a few times. I understood about the traffic, the rain, the difficult conditions. I didn’t know about the food, the generosity, the complete about-face from the citizens of these towns because, as I said, it was the right thing to do.

Do we know what the right thing is any more? Chances are, most people would say, well, it depends. But does it, really?

As I’ve written before, I didn’t go to Woodstock. I knew a guy that said he was going, never saw him after graduation. Drugs weren’t my scene so that wouldn’t have been a problem. Sex, well, most of the guys I knew were saving themselves for marriage. (Irony alert) And the nudity? Well, my guess is we would have adapted just fine. Especially if we were wet and hungry and counting on the people around us to get through the night.

And meanwhile, on stage you’re hearing The Who, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Band, Sly and The Family Stone, Joe Cocker, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (who didn’t want to be filmed) and Jimi Hendrix along with many others. A generation of talent.

What I didn’t remember was, in looking at the advertisements, “Jeff Beck Group” was part of the Sunday lineup. I knew, of course, that Beck had broken up the group with Rod Stewart as lead singer and Ronnie Wood on bass, just before the festival. Which meant that it’d be another couple years before Rod’s “Maggie May” would be ringing out of radios all over the place. We’d have to wait, just like those folks in the 20-mile traffic jam, to hear Rod at his best.

Our generation, the boomers, seemed to be able to do that. Ultimately, it would be worth the wait. For those generations who have followed, I wonder if anything could.

Author John Nogowski, shown here in his college days, didn’t go to Woodstock but he did listen to the album and saw the movie. And wonders if, maybe, we lost something from those days. He’s written several books, including three editions of a notable non-Woodstock performer “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” a forthcoming book on reluctant Woodstock performer Neil Young - “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography,” two books on baseball - “Diamond Duels” and “Last Time Out” and a book on his teaching experience at a struggling Florida high school with Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” All his books are available on Amazon. He’s written a free Substack since May of 2024 and is a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant.