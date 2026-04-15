What do we want from Rod Stewart? I’m sure that thought must have passed through that tartan-colored brain, bubbling underneath that patented rooster haircut somewhere along the line over this amazingly long recording career. Hey, what do you want, folks?

A phenomenally successful recording artist who’s made more money than Midas, spent plenty of it, fathered eight children with five different women (including one he found out about years after, uh, conception), he’s had 16 Top Ten singles here, over 60 hits in the U.K., sold over 250 million records and as noted in a previous Substack is the first artist — not The Beatles — to have a No. 1 album (“Every Picture Tells A Story”) and a No. 1 hit song “(Maggie May”) — both here and in the U.K. at the same time.

This afternoon, I pulled out 1984’s “Camouflage” - his 13th album, one with a couple of big hits on Side One (“Infatuation” - a great video with Jeff Beck on guitar and Kay Lenz in bikini!), and (“Some Guys Have All The Luck” - another MTV smash) and a Side Two that, well, doesn’t exactly rock the house. Two smash hits and not much else.

As a result, when rock writers sit down to write about the ol’ guy — still touring at 81 — there always seems to be a sour tone to it. The noted writer Greil Marcus put it this way: "Rarely has a singer had as full and unique a talent as Rod Stewart; rarely has anyone betrayed his talent so completely. Once the most compassionate presence in music, he has become a bilious self-parody – and sells more records than ever."

Rod Stewart's 13th album, a reunion with the great Jeff Beck and, uh.....?

Marcus, it should be noted, isn’t someone to mince words. He once opened a review of a Bob Dylan album (“Self-Portrait”) with this famous sentence: “What is this shit?” But was he right about Rod?

I suppose it comes down to expectations. With the almost universally acknowledged brilliance of his first four solo albums — “The Rod Stewart Album,” “Gasoline Alley,” “Every Picture Tells A Story” and “Never A Dull Moment” — he seemed to stumble on No. 5 “Smiler” and despite him constantly popping up on the charts with an assortment of hits over the next several decades, he’s never been able to regain the measure of critical respect he once had.

Which maybe is fair. He’s never matched “Every Picture” or “Never A Dull Moment” but can we blame him for that? What if, as a young, ambitious singer/songwriter he just happened on a kind of winning formula ahead of the field - alternating folk/rock rockers with plenty of acoustic guitar planted in between tender covers, usually a Dylan number, maybe re-interpreting a Motown classic or a Chuck Berry-styled rocker. Or maybe even writing his own distinctive tunes with the kind of learned hand that’s assimilated all sorts of lyrics and music over a career that’s just kept on going and going and going.

In other words, maybe he was like an author who let his instincts carry him through one fabulous book, yet kept on writing and never quite got there again. Maybe he subliminally understood that the accidental achievement of “Every Picture” — the smash hit “Maggie May” was a B-side and almost didn’t make the album — was not going to happen again and his next album, “Never A Dull Moment” had enough momentum (and Stewart-penned originals) to carry him through.

When he tried to repeat that formula on “Smiler” - some rockers, a Dylan and a Motown cover and a few cuts that sounded like he couldn’t think of anything else to do - it was over. Or it certainly was with the critics.

Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I played “Camouflage” and I would bet, if you were able to ask Rod to sing it right now, he couldn’t remember a thing about it. That’s going to happen over a long career, isn’t it?

As listeners, when an artist comes roaring out of the blocks the way Rod did, we’re going to think he’s going to keep raising the stakes with every future release. But, being reasonable about it, could he? If he couldn’t — and I can’t think of an artist or group that nailed it every single time — we come back to the question as the start of this. What do we want from Rod Stewart?

“Infatuation” and “Some Guys Have All The Luck” (which would have been a much better title for his memoir “Rod: The Autobiography” - a great read, by the way) are terrific songs. Now that I’ve heard all of “Camouflage” once more, it goes back into the album pile and will stay there undisturbed for another 20 years, I’m sure.

I’ve seen Rod, both with The Faces and without, at least six or seven times and am always impressed by how many hits the guy had accumulated over these years. No, I wasn’t going to buy his several editions of “The Great American Songbook” (covers of songs like “It Had To Be You” which made him a bundle) or his albums of various covers of rock classics (“Still The Same, Great Rock Classics of Our Time.”) They’re probably very listenable - he sold millions - but not my thing.

But are we grateful the guy kept on singing and touring and peppering our airwaves with an assortment of hits? You’d have to say ‘Yes,” wouldn’t you? If Rod failed to live up to the standard he first set as an artist, it wasn’t because he wasn’t trying. He might not have realized what he had until he didn’t.

That kind of thing does happen. That he couldn’t repeat “Every Picture” might not have been his fault. As he sang on “Camouflage,” “some guys do have all the luck.” Sometimes it arrives early.