When it comes to listening to music, we hear what’s in the grooves, not what’s between them. We generally don’t know if it’s Take Three or Take Twenty Three, or if there was a lot of infighting and bickering. Were the songs composed in the studio or already written and just hammered out in session after session? How did it all come together? Was the end result what they were aiming for? How do you make a hit record, anyhow?

The idea, of course, is to catch the best version of a particular song. Robbie Robertson of The Band used to suggest they try to get two completed, workable tracks so they had something to compare. That was the rule of thumb for their quickie album with Bob Dylan called “Planet Waves.” And it ended up there were two versions of “Forever Young” that made the record!

Often, what’s actually going on with the band during the recording of an album doesn’t surface until later on. In listening to the Rolling Stones’ “Exile On Main Street,” when it first came out, it didn’t sound as if the band was in any particular hurry to make a record. The double album benefitted from the group’s leisurely pace. Reading Keith Richards’ wonderful biography, “Life,” his account of the group staying in a luxurious mansion in France, all kinds of folks dropping in, having fun, staying up for days, recording when they felt like it, the record sounds that lived in.

When the Scottish band Big Country started recording their sixth album “The Buffalo Skinners” in the spring of 1993, they were in trouble. Their previous album “No Place Like Home” was a flop and their record label, Phonogram, dropped them. Drummer Mark Brzezicki quit the band and the group were going to break up.

With a Wizard Of Oz reference, Big Country's Stuart Adamson looks to the future with "We're Not In Kansas"

They had scored a hit with “In A Big Country” off their first album “The Crossing” in 1983 but for whatever reason, they couldn’t seem to connect with American audiences after that. “Steeltown,” their second album and maybe their best, was No. 1 in the U.K. but only No. 70 here. While they remained popular in England and their native Scotland, America seemed out of their reach. Another band from the U.K, Ireland’s U2, seemed to have little trouble finding listeners here. But Big Country’s rockin’ guitar sound didn’t go over here in quite the same way.

A few weeks after the break, band leader Stuart Adamson reached out to fellow guitarist Bruce Watson and suggested they get back in the studio and record the way they wanted to. There was a sense of desperation, maybe a last stand sort of mentality, not unlike The Clash when they recorded their classic “London Calling.”

Once Watson and Adamson were back together, bassist Tony Butler signed on and the three enlisted studio drummer Simon Phillips and went back to the stinging heavy guitar sound that was their signature. It was so effective that Brzezicki asked back in the band and joined them on tour.

According to Watson, Big Country’s two previous records were “aimed at the American market” and a compromise to please Phonogram. For “Buffalo Skinners” - oddly enough, an American-themed album whose title song did not make the record - they went back to basics and turned it up.

“Now we’re back to doing what we do best,” Watson said at the time. “Being Big Country. The new album is what we are about - we produced it ourselves and are really proud of it.”

They were so sure they had a strong record, they re-recorded two tracks from the previous album, “Ships” and the stunning “We’re Not In Kansas,” a brilliant track that you’d think would be a hit.

Ironic, perhaps, that a Scottish band reaches for a line from a classic American film to capture their sense of a world in flux, America being sold off brick-by-brick, according to Adamson’s lyrics. Adamson’s passionate vocal and guitar work stood out on a fine record but again, something seemed to hold them back.

The guitar work was their best in years, the record was dynamic and gave us their strongest collection of songs since “Steeltown.” There were two U.K. Top 30 hits, the record went to No. 25 in the U.K. but didn’t make a dent here. The reviews were impressive but the sales were just so-so.

The band did just a couple more studio records, “Why The Long Face?” in 1995 and “Driving To Damascus” in 1999 and after Adamson’s tragic suicide in 2001, the rest of the band have sporadically toured. They still have a fan base in the U.K. but not so much here.

Listening to what should have been the triumph of “The Buffalo Skinners” now, you wonder why they never quite caught on here? It’s a strong record as was “Steeltown,” but in America, even using many American themes, Big Country never was able to match the success of their initial hit.

They loved America, wrote and sang about America. America just never loved them back.

Author John Nogowski has written several books, including two about popular music. He’s written three editions of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” and will add “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography and Filmography” to the list later this year. He’s written two books on baseball: “Diamond Duels” a look at the game’s historic matchups and “Last Time Out” a collection of stories about the final MLB game of the sport’s all-time greats. He’s also written about his experiences teaching Mark Twain’s “Adventures Of Huckleberry Finn” at a struggling minority Florida high school. He’s written a Substack since May of 2024 and has been a regular contributor to the Hartford Courant. He’s currently at work on a book about Bruce Springsteen.