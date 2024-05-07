EDITOR’S NOTE: For President’s Day, here’s a post of mine that I always thought was really interesting. One of our greatest early novelists just happens to visit the White House and meet President Lincoln and he has no idea that Nathaniel Hawthorne is one of his guests. Hawthorne’s description of Lincoln is, like Lincoln himself, for the ages.

For the sake of discussion, let’s just say you had a great November and somehow, won a general election and now, happened to hold the office of President of the United States. Even though it’s 1862 and the media isn’t quite what it is today, it’s pretty evident that anything you say or do or don’t say or do is going to be news. War going on and all.

Late in the morning, one of your aides comes running into your office, a bit breathless, to tell you one of America’s greatest early authors was planning to drop by for a visit. The writer is traveling incognito as part of a whip contingent (I’m not kidding) from Massachusetts but somehow, Lincoln’s aides sniffed out his imminent visit. Wouldn’t President Lincoln want to offer a special greeting to the author of “The Scarlet Letter” and “The House of Seven Gables,” a Mr. Nathaniel Hawthorne?

Though Hawthorne’s writings weren’t particularly political, at least not yet, they could be. Especially if President Lincoln told one of his ribald stories. Like the one shared in the film “Lincoln” where, after the Revolutionary War, Patriot Ethan Allen traveled to England to help smooth things over and was invited to the townhouse of a great English lord, who thought he’d insult the American by putting up a picture of George Washington in the water closet.

When Allen had finished his business, returned to the room with no comment, the English lord queried about the picture. Allen’s response was clever. He said the picture “would do good service. The whole world knows nothing will make an Englishman shit quicker than the sight of George Washington.”

A great American author, Nathaniel Hawthorne got to meet Abraham Lincoln in 1862. Nobody told Abe.

But in this case, nobody got to Abe and Hawthorne did not announce his presence but just blended in with the rest of the group. He did take a long, lingering look at our 16th President and how lucky we are that he did.

“By and by there was a little stir on the staircase,” Hawthorne wrote, “and in the passage-way, and in lounged a tall, loose-jointed figure, of an exaggerated Yankee port and demeanor, whom (as being about the homeliest man I ever saw, yet by no means repulsive or disagreeable) it was impossible not to recognize as Uncle Abe…

“It is the strangest and yet the fittest thing in the jumble of human vicissitudes, that he, out of so many millions, unlooked for, unselected by any intelligible process that could be based upon his genuine qualities, unknown to those who chose him, and unsuspected of what endowments may adapt him for his tremendous responsibility, should have found the way open for him to fling his lank personality into the chair of state,-- where, I presume, it was his first impulse to throw his legs on the council-table, and tell the Cabinet Ministers a story.

Pretty good guess, wasn’t it? Hawthorne continued.

“If put to guess his calling and livelihood, I should have taken him for a country schoolmaster as soon as anything else. He was dressed in a rusty black frock-coat and pantaloons, unbrushed, and worn so faithfully that the suit had adapted itself to the curves and angularities of his figure, and had grown to be an outer skin of the man. He had shabby slippers on his feet.”

The President in slippers? No pretense there. Hawthorne studied him from top to bottom.

“His hair was black, still unmixed with gray, stiff, somewhat bushy, and had apparently been acquainted with neither brush nor comb that morning, after the disarrangement of the pillow; and as to a night-cap, Uncle Abe probably knows nothing of such effeminacies. His complexion is dark and sallow, betokening, I fear, an insalubrious atmosphere around the White House; he has thick black eyebrows and an impending brow; his nose is large, and the lines about his mouth are very strongly defined.”

“Insalubrious”? That means unhealthy. Funny how some things in the White House don’t change. To conclude his masterful description of the 6-foot-4 Lincoln, you might say Hawthorne takes the long view.

“The whole physiognomy is as coarse a one as you would meet anywhere in the length and breadth of the States; but, withal, it is redeemed, illuminated, softened, and brightened by a kindly though serious look out of his eyes, and an expression of homely sagacity, that seems weighted with rich results of village experience. A great deal of native sense; no bookish cultivation, no refinement; honest at heart, and thoroughly so, and yet, in some sort, sly,--at least, endowed with a sort of tact and wisdom that are akin to craft, and would impel him, I think, to take an antagonist in flank rather than to make a bull-run at him right in front.

“But, on the whole, I like this sallow, queer, sagacious visage, with the homely human sympathies that warmed it; and, for my small share in the matter, would as lief have Uncle Abe for a ruler as any man whom it would have been practicable to put in his place.”

A writer who was not adverse to symbolism, the hand of Fate had given Hawthorne a dandy one. He was part of a contingent of Massachusetts businessmen, who, one year into the War Between The States, ostensibly fought over the issue of slavery, they were presenting the President an ivory whip.

“The whip was an exceedingly long one,” Hawthorne wrote, “its handle wrought in ivory (by some artist in the Massachusetts State Prison, I believe), and ornamented with a medallion of the President, and other equally beautiful devices; and along its whole length there was a succession of golden bands and ferrules.”

Consider for a moment the implications of a President daring to challenge slavery, then being handed a symbolic - if ceremonious - whip. Talk about a hot potato!

Hawthorne took careful note that Lincoln reacted quickly, intelligently. “… the President's Yankee aptness and not-to-be-caughtness stood him in good stead, and he jerked or wiggled himself out of the dilemma with an uncouth dexterity that was entirely in character…he accepted the whip as an emblem of peace, not punishment; and, this great affair over, we retired out of the presence in high good-humor.”

Imagine such an event at 1600 Pennsylvania on a weekday afternoon in October, 2025. Were Hawthorne on hand to witness such an event, someone handing an ornate whip to the current occupant of the Oval, does imagining what might happen in a moment like that set your heart a-racing, too?

How would Fox cover it? Would Hawthorne’s head-to-toe description of the office holder bear some resemblance to what the distinguished author observed in 1862?

Hawthorne has never been cast as prophetic. But explain this: "There is evil in every human heart, which may remain latent, perhaps, through the whole of life; but circumstances may rouse it to activity.”

HERE’S THE JOKE FROM THE FILM:

As “Lincoln,” Daniel Day Lewis shares a story about our first President. A wonderful film.