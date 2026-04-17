“Sunt in dies Non est reliquum Vero tantum Comminicamus Perdita”

Maybe it’s the Catholic in me but it always seems to inspire when I hear Bryan Ferry start singing in Latin like he does at the end of “Song For Europe” (off of Roxy Music’s classic “Stranded.”) I’m listening to the album as I write this…

My old Latin teacher, Paul “Shifty” Charest would probably be disappointed that I resorted to ChatGPT to ask for a translation but hey, you’ve gotta go with what you can with a dead language.

Here goes: “Day by day, nothing remains—only that we share what is gone.” Which in my case is yet another Substack tossed into the pages of history. (Heh, heh…sorry, the dust got to me for a moment.)

Sitting here in what is mid-April if my math is right (and it often isn’t), I thought it would be fun to look over the 68 Substacks of my 2026 collection to see which posts drew the biggest audience this year so far.

Like Bruce Springsteen and unlike Bob Dylan, I am interested in audience response. Since my top 16 entries are all posts about music - yeah, mostly older, like me - I wondered what posts particularly connected with my current subscribership of 914 and those that went above. In other words, who won?

AND STILL CHAMP! Elvis is still the king, but the Beatles and Uncle Bob made it interesting...

The winner so far in 2026 is Elvis Aaron Presley, with my exuberant post of February 12 telling everyone the wonderful news that the film “EPIC (Elvis Presley In Concert)” would be arriving at their local theaters sometime soon. That post brought 2,220 views or a 140.7% increase (according to my Internet help) in readership over my usual 914. People still want to read about The King.

Sadly gone nearly a half-century now, Elvis still rules. Interestingly - at least to me - my two other Elvis posts each drew over 1,000 views; my March 13 post about Elvis giving me a command performance as I got to watch “EPIC” in an otherwise empty theater (1,002 views) and my post five days later celebrating the crazy Dewey Phillips, the Memphis WHBQ DJ who first brought Elvis to the airwaves (1,590 views!)

To those of us who’ve always loved Elvis and valued his music, that sort of response is encouraging and maybe somehow correcting. I’m not sure people did enough of making the guy feel appreciated as an artist when he was still alive. I remember when he passed, one of our columnists at the Nashua Telegraph wrote this snotty column about Elvis kitsch, prompting me to write an op-ed piece the next day, my first non-sports piece, one that appreciated Elvis’s contribution to popular music. She later told me mine was better. No shit!

He was certainly wealthy and worshipped by his fans but the critical response, the genuine appreciation for what he had achieved as an artist - even if, sure, he could have challenged himself more - I’m not sure he ever felt as though people understood what he achieved, how revolutionary he really was. And as the Beatles noted, it was just him against the world. That had to be lonely.

Maybe, had he felt more of his role as an important American artist, he would have taken better care of himself and it might have made a difference in his life, especially if he’d ditched his money-grubbing manager Col. Tom Parker. Elvis was just 42 when he died. Bob Dylan is going to be 85 in May. He’s still on tour.

Speaking of Dylan, the only other 2,000-plus post I’ve had recently was one just before Christmas about an obscure Dylan track “She’s Your Lover Now,” that was a spellbinding classic that he just couldn’t quite finish, despite many tries. He left it in the can until it leaked out years later. That December 24 post (Merry Christmas!) drew 2,000 views!

Another Bob post that also drew a hefty response was a February 18 Substack where I gave a good listen to an alternate take of the “Blood On The Tracks” cut “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When We Go” — a video that Columbia Records released to promote the collection of “outtakes” or “first versions” called “More Blood, More Tracks.”

All that video of the alternate take did was confirm what Dylan devotees have long known and sometimes stewed over. Sometimes, there is no logical, sensible, reasonable explanation for why some songs don’t end up making it on his records and lesser tracks do. As well as why some songs never make the record and we don’t get to hear them until Jeff Rosen decides, “Damn it, Bob, this is too good to keep in the damn vault.” Or maybe Bob isn’t involved in these decisions at all. That’s something to ponder, isn’t it?

“Hey, Bob, we’re going to release “Blind Willie McTell”

“I didn’t ask for mustard on this turkey sandwich”

My March 27 post about Beatles’ producer George Martin’s decision to NOT include “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane” on “Sgt. Pepper’s” lured 1,960 views, a mighty number, all over a decision Martin made, oh, nearly sixty years ago. What prompted me to write it was reading Martin’s eloquent passage about his decision in his memoir that I read on Facebook. The guy not only was a fabulous producer, he could write! Too bad he didn’t get a chance to do a Substack.

There was a three-way tie for the next Substacks, each with over 1,600 views: A March 23 post that noted Bruce Springsteen was starting his 2026 tour on the very same day as Dylan’s legendary “Judas” concert at the Manchester Trade Hall back in 1966; a January 21 post about the enduring power and wonder of The Basement Tapes (Bob and 4/5th of The Band) making noise out in upstate New York and a January 18 post previous to our move to Georgia, which forced a reconsideration of your correspondent’s record-purchasing habits, his retention of same discs and other ephemera that made me stop and think. And then write about it, of course.

For those who are curious, the other topics that drew over 1,000 views were Led Zeppelin, The Faces, a piece about the guitar stylings of U2’s The Edge and the film “Song Sung Blue” which I liked until a wayward car ruined things for me and, as it turned out, Goldie’s daughter. (This is a spoiler but them’s the breaks, so to speak)

I left the theater shortly after that, a friend later telling me that I should have stayed to the end. Great guy but he was wrong. Subjecting myself to that much Neil Diamond, I deserved a better ending. And so did Goldie’s daughter.

As my readership already knows, I write about a lot of other things besides music but it’s interesting to me that so many of those posts - 16 so far in 2026 - are the ones that draw readers above and beyond my subscriber base. That’s why I’ve made a few book pitches to publishers, explaining that since Rolling Stone Magazine has gone glossy and other than Mojo and Uncut, both British magazines, nobody else is writing about this music that continues to be important in all our lives.

Sad as it is to think about it, these guys are old. As I mentioned, Dylan is going to be 85, Springsteen is 76, all the members of U2 are in their mid-sixties, Jimmy Page is 82, Robert Plant, who sang Led Zep’s “Ramble On” on Colbert the other night, is 77. Pete Townshend is 80, Roger Daltrey 82. And who’s coming up behind them?

Nobody is occupying that cultural space any more. Maybe nobody can. It might not exist.

There’s a quote from The Edge that plays on a loop on U2’s Sirius radio channel where he talks about the bands he listened to growing up and how they meant so much more to him than just music; that who you liked said a lot about you and your values and your friends and your attitude towards life. It was as if there was an underlying philosophy that was unspoken but somehow understood and maybe a sort of kinship that’s long gone now.

Maybe my readers, like me, miss and value those days, those records. So far in 2026, anyhow, they want to keep reading about them. Why not? They’re still worth writing about.

Author John Nogowski writes often about music on his Substack, which originated in May of 2024 and now lists over 600 posts. He’s the author of “Bob Dylan: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” and the forthcoming “Neil Young: A Descriptive, Critical Discography” due later this year. He’s also written about baseball - his son is a former major-leaguer - with “Diamond Duels,” an in-depth look at baseball’s historic matchups, “Last Time Out,” a collection of stories about the final games of the game’s greatest players and several other books, all available on Amazon. He’s currently at work on a book on Bruce Springsteen.

FORTHCOMING THIS YEAR