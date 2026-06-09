John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kid Charlemagne's avatar
Kid Charlemagne
4h

Awful officiating. No wonder refs wear colors of the Spurs.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture