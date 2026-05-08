John’s Substack

John’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Marquis's avatar
Chuck Marquis
6h

You are right about Foran… No class at all

Reply
Share
2 replies by John Nogowski and others
Jim Milliken's avatar
Jim Milliken
6h

Thanks for all those words (I mean thoughts -- or whatever). Keep it up. Seriously, I have been really impressed with some of them, and usefully engaged with the rest.

Reply
Share
1 reply by John Nogowski
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Nogowski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture