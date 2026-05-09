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Greg G's avatar
Greg G
7h

I enjoy your blog, John, especially when the Replacements make an appearance. I loved Bob Mehr's book, but found it incredibly depressing to read about how many acts of self-sabotage they committed in a short career. . . I'm a longtime fan, saw them in their prime and on their reunion tour, and even interviewed Peter Jesperson, their manager, years ago. Westerberg is one a kind, and his solo material is still underrated--it's our loss that he has disappeared from the music scene, though it's hard to blame him when much lesser bands sell more and become more popular. His song, "I'm the Best Thing That Never Happened" sums up a lot with Mr. Westerberg. I hope he puts out at least one more record before he totally quits, if he hasn't already. . .

Excellent columns on your part. Thank you. Greg at (gastoncairo@hotmail.com)

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Paul Cencula's avatar
Paul Cencula
5h

Bob Mehr’s book is the best rock bio I have ever read. An amazing glimpse into a very talented and very troubled group. I too hope to hear new Westerberg music some day but who knows… he’s now a senior citizen like me!

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