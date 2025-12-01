I may be the only person in Tallahassee who can say this — other than a few Gator fans — who has never done “The Chop.” Having covered many aspects of the program — football, basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, women’s basketball — in my seven years working for the Tallahassee Democrat, my job was to write about what I saw. Good, bad, indifferent.

Not, contrary to what my old friend Chuck Amato would have preferred, to root for the team. While I wasn’t here to read them, evidently that was the sentiment behind most of the columns from my predecessor as the Democrat columnist. Or so it appeared.

As I’ve written before, when I arrived in the lobby of the hotel in North Carolina for the Noles’ first ACC road game in 1993, a fan recognized me, the new columnist, and blurted out “You don’t even wear the team’s colors?”

No, I don’t. At least not then. Now, my son started at first base for Mike Martin for three seasons so, you bet I wore Seminole colors then. And since. Of course, since you’re covering these teams on a regular basis and have relationships with coaches and players over the years, it’s not like you’re rooting for them to lose. But rooting for them to win is not the job of the journalist.

Saw this on Facebook today. Sure hope FSU’s “true fans” don’t buy into that thinking.

That said, my sympathies go out to Ira Schoffel, Corey Clark, Bob Ferrante, Jim Henry and anybody else who is stuck — and I do mean STUCK — covering this football team that is now and has been on the road to nowhere for a while. Just by writing what happened — without editorializing — they’re going to piss readers off or lose them altogether. Fans don’t want to read about losses.

Either FSU Athletic Director Mike Alford has the greatest single pair of rose-colored glasses ever created or the Seminole Administration simply does not now and will not have the scratch to send Mike Norvell packing. For there is NOTHING in his coaching that I can see that would warrant him sticking around for another season that goes nowhere.

You can put your head in the sand like that Facebook post — ‘True Fans Don’t Turn Their Back On Their Team” — and pretend everything is going to be better in the morning or you can live in reality. If the performance of your team doesn’t warrant your support, if the money you spent on season tickets and gear and Nole stuff makes you feel ripped off (which it probably should), then you have every right to expect more. And if you’re Florida State and you think a spot among the nation’s elite football teams is your birthright, I would point to the University of Nebraska, who were playing for a national championship in 1993 and what have they played for since?

Programs can disappear from the national scene just as quickly as they rise. Especially with NIL money playing the role it does. Other than his parents, is there anybody out there who thinks the investment in QB Tommy Castellanos was worth it? Castellanos told us he thought he played “his best game” against the Florida Gators. And maybe it was his best game. But it’s a mighty low bar. And not hard to see why he lost his job at Boston College last season.

There is talent on this team. How much is hard to say. We might have to wait for the NFL Draft to see that. But having watched FSU football since at least 1993. this is the worst and least interesting FSU team I’ve seen, regardless of the won-loss record. How it was able to beat what’s ended up being a decent Alabama team is one of those unexplained phenomena like UFO’s and crop circles. If a pretty shoddy Florida team can put up 40 on them, how much could Alabama do in a rematch? Anybody want to see that?

Thank goodness their Florida loss keeps them out of a bowl. There’s enough bad TV already.

Stupid penalties, shoddy tackling, brain-dead play-calling, penalty-inducing timeouts, whatever list of cardinal sins you could draw up for a football team, you can be sure Norvell’s ne’er-do-wells made it happen somewhere along the line in this star-crossed season. He’s had plenty of opportunity to coach. Did I miss it?

While I can’t say that I’m necessarily in favor of the FSU Administration lending too close an ear to the fan base, to Marie Antoinette them - “Let them eat cake” or in the native language - Qu’ils mangent de la brioche” is wrong. For those who don’t know their French history, “Let them eat cake” was Marie’s famed response to news that the French people at the time were starving and couldn’t afford bread. Which is exactly what Alford and company are doing, pretending to look the other way at these so-far-below-average football encounters. (You hesitate to call some of them games.)

Hey, Mike. If you can’t afford to buy him out, say so. If you’re satisfied with what you’re seeing over the last two seasons, you may be the only person in Tallahassee who thinks that way.

If Seminole Nation truly has had enough — and I would hate to think it could stand more -- just don’t buy season tickets, don’t go to the games, stay home. If you think they deserve your support, fine. If you think what you’ve seen is a poor excuse for a Division I program, make them fix it. Which means get a new coach. Hell, everybody else did.

When I was fortunate enough to cover this program for seven seasons, they played for the college football championship five times, winning two. That seems like another lifetime, doesn’t it? Feels like it, too.